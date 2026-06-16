Riyadh: VFS Global today announced the launch of the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) Contract Verification Service across three key cities of Saudi Arabia - Riyadh, Dammam, and Jeddah. These new centres bring the Contract verification service closer to home for Filipinos residing in the Kingdom, providing easily accessible and state-of-the-art customer touchpoints.

Developed in partnership with DBP Data Center Inc., the service is designed to streamline the employment contract verification process, offering OFWs a more accessible, efficient, and technology-led experience. The service is expected to support approximately 34,500 applicants annually.

Mr. Jiten Vyas, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Business Development, VFS Global said, “We are pleased to leverage our network of centres across KSA to bring contract verification services closer to Filipinos residing in the Kingdom. This new offering further strengthens our longstanding relationship with the Philippines, which we have supported through passport and consular services since 2019 across eight countries. We look forward to delivering best-in-class services to applicants at our centres.”

The Contract Verification Centres enable OFWs to conveniently book appointments and make payments online before completing in-person document submission at the centre. Walk-in services are also available for applicants. Once the Migrant Workers Office finalises the verification process, applicants are notified on their registered email addresses to access their OEC and verified contract.

Designed to improve user experience and accessibility, the centres feature extended operating hours, real-time application tracking and secure online payment options.

This initiative reflects a shared commitment to supporting OFWs through secure, transparent, and reliable service delivery, ensuring that employment contracts meet Philippine government standards and safeguarding worker welfare across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The centres in Riyadh, Dammam, and Jeddah represent the latest expansion of facilities in the region, following centres that opened in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, UAE, earlier this year. Prior to the launch of this service, applicants needed to visit the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Riyadh.

VFS Global offers Philippines ePassport Renewal services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through three centres across the Kingdom. To further enhance accessibility, regularly scheduled Passport on Wheels (POW) services are also conducted in locations without permanent centres, bringing greater convenience to the Filipino community.

In addition, VFS Global provides Consular Services for Filipinos in Saudi Arabia, including Police Clearance, NBI Clearance Endorsement, Notarial & Affidavit, Passport Extension and Travel Documents, ensuring reliable and efficient support for their essential service needs.

OFW Contract Verification Centres Address: Riyadh: VFS Global, Basement Level, 2591, Al Hada District, beside Courtyard Marriott Hotel, Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Dammam: VFS Global, 1st Floor Dammam Lulu Mall 18th Street Al Adhamah District 6929 Dammam 32242, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Jeddah: Tasheel Commercial Plaza, Ground Floor, Al Muhammadiyah District,Jeddah,Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Website: https://services.vfsglobal.com/sau/en/ofw/ Timing: Sunday to Thursday- 9:00 – 17:00

About VFS Global

As the global leader in trusted technology services, empowering secure mobility for governments and citizens, VFS Global embraces technological innovation, including Generative AI, to support governments and diplomatic missions worldwide. The company manages non-judgmental and administrative tasks related to applications for visa, passport, and consular services for its client governments, increasing productivity and enabling them to focus entirely on the critical task of assessment.

With a responsible approach to technology development, adoption and integration, the company prioritises ethical practices and sustainability while serving as the trusted partner to 71 client governments. Operating over 4,100 Application Centres in 168 countries, VFS Global has efficiently processed more than 542 million transactions* since 2001.

Headquartered in Zurich and Dubai, VFS Global is majority owned by Blackstone, the world’s largest alternative asset manager, along with minority shareholders including Swiss-based Kuoni and Hugentobler Foundation, Singapore based Temasek and UAE based Dubai Holdings.

* Comprised of 337.50 million transactions by VFS Global and 204.92 million transactions by CiX Citizen Experience

Media Contact

Maansi Sharma

Corporate Communications

maansis@vfsglobal.com

communications@vfsglobal.com