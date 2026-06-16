Sharjah, UAE: Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB) has announced the winner of the AED 2 million grand prize under its flagship savings campaign, The SIB Millionaire, reaffirming its commitment to helping customers turn their dreams into reality through a rewarding savings experience.

The grand prize was awarded to Shajeer Venga, a 34-year-old Indian national residing in Abu Dhabi, during a draw held at SIB's Head Office Main Branch. Remarkably, Shajeer had opened his savings account with the Bank less than two months ago via the SIB Digital App, making his win an inspiring testament to the opportunities offered through The SIB Millionaire campaign.

Expressing his immense joy upon receiving the news, Shajeer said that he had read extensively about The SIB Millionaire campaign and had always aspired to become one of its winners. He noted that he never imagined his dream would become a reality so quickly, adding that the AED 2 million prize would be life-changing, enabling him to invest in his future and bring his family from India to live with him in the UAE. He also noted that Sharjah Islamic Bank had truly delivered on its promise of making dreams come true, turning what was once an aspiration into a reality.

In addition to the AED 2 million grand prize winner, Moza Butti, an Emirati national, won a luxury BMW XM vehicle, while 40 other winners received cash prizes.

The SIB Millionaire rewards customers who save for their future by offering a wide range of prizes with a total value exceeding AED 20 million. Open to UAE nationals and residents of all nationalities across the UAE, the campaign transforms everyday saving into an opportunity to achieve life-changing goals.

Designed to encourage a culture of saving, The SIB Millionaire helps customers pursue their dreams every month through a prize structure that includes AED 20 million in rewards, featuring luxury BMW XM vehicles and substantial cash prizes.

For every AED 10,000 maintained in their savings account, customers automatically receive an entry into the draw, increasing their chances of winning transformative rewards while building a more secure financial future.

In his comments, Nabil Abou Alwan, Head of Retail Banking at Sharjah Islamic Bank, said: “The success stories we witness through The SIB Millionaire campaign are a testament to the promise it delivers to our customers. Beyond encouraging a culture of saving, it creates meaningful opportunities that help customers realise their ambitions and build a brighter future for themselves and their families. We are proud to have played a role in making Shajeer's dream a reality, and this win is a powerful reminder that The SIB Millionaire campaign is about transforming lives and reinforcing our commitment to making our customers’ dreams come true.”

The next draw will take place next month and will feature two grand prizes of AED 1 million each, one dedicated to UAE Nationals and another open to all nationalities, alongside 40 additional cash prizes.

Customers can instantly open a Savings Account through the SIB Digital App or via multiple channels, including the Bank's website, by sending the word “Millionaire” via SMS to 6667, by calling 065999999, or by visiting the nearest Sharjah Islamic Bank branch.