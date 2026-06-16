Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Kaiterra, a global leader in indoor air quality monitoring and optimization for commercial real estate, today announced the opening of a dedicated office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The announcement follows a first quarter in which the company recorded year-over-year revenue growth exceeding 300 percent, driven in significant part by accelerating enterprise demand across the Gulf.

The Riyadh office is Kaiterra's second permanent establishment in the GCC, following the Regional Hub opened in Dubai earlier this year. What was originally positioned as regional coverage required a second dedicated presence within a single quarter, a direct response to the volume and pace of engagement from Saudi developers, consultants, and government entities.

Saudi Arabia is in the middle of the largest concentrated infrastructure investment program any country has undertaken. The Kingdom has announced more than $1.3 trillion in real estate and infrastructure projects under Vision 2030, according to Knight Frank, including NEOM, The Red Sea Project, Diriyah Gate, and Qiddiya. Saudi Arabia's commercial construction sector alone reached $37 billion in 2025 and is projected to nearly double by 2034, according to IMARC Group. These projects are now moving from design and construction into commissioning and operations, the phase where continuous, enterprise-grade indoor environmental monitoring becomes non-negotiable.

Sustainability standards are accelerating alongside that build-out. Saudi Arabia hosts the highest concentration of LEED-certified buildings in the Middle East, and in 2025, projects entering the Kingdom's national sustainability rating program (Mostadam) grew 64 percent year-over-year. For Kaiterra, whose solutions are deployed in flagship commercial buildings worldwide, the Kingdom represents the largest concentrated opportunity in the company's history.

"We opened Dubai thinking it would cover the Gulf. Within a month, the Kingdom proved us wrong. Vision 2030 isn't a pipeline of projects, it's the fastest build-out of healthy, high-performance buildings anywhere in the world, and you can't serve that from another country. Saudi Arabia needs a team in-Kingdom, on Kingdom timelines," said Henry Ng, Regional Director, Middle East.

"It's great to see Kaiterra establishing a permanent presence in the Kingdom and across the wider Gulf. Having a partner on the ground makes a real difference. It means closer collaboration, a clearer picture of what projects actually need locally, and faster execution. I'm looking forward to building strong partnerships and helping create healthier indoor environments across the region," said Mirza Sairum Bairg, Board Member, Saudi Green Building Alliance.

Kaiterra's Saudi clients will work directly with a team operating in-Kingdom on Kingdom timelines, with the technical depth required for projects defining the global benchmark for modern, healthy buildings. Riyadh is the second of several Kaiterra offices planned across the Gulf in 2026.

About Kaiterra

Founded in Switzerland, Kaiterra provides indoor air quality monitoring and optimization solutions for commercial real estate and enterprise clients worldwide. Its enterprise-grade hardware, the Kaiterra Data Platform, and expert services deliver portfolio-wide visibility, automated compliance reporting, and data-driven insights for hundreds of enterprise customers in over 50 countries. Kaiterra's modular architecture allows customers to swap pre-calibrated sensor modules in seconds with zero device downtime, a key advantage for large-scale enterprise deployments. Kaiterra is trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies, and the world's leading certification programs, with deployments in flagship commercial buildings worldwide, including the Empire State Building. Learn more at http://www.kaiterra.com/.

Media Contact:

Joe Di Noto

joe.dinoto@kaiterra.com