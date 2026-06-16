Abu Dhabi, UAE — The nature of work has fundamentally shifted.

Globally, 77% of companies now operate on hybrid models, and in the UAE the flexible workspace market is valued at over $560 million, growing at 12% annually in Abu Dhabi alone. Coworking is no longer reserved just for freelancers and startups; today, 55% of corporations worldwide have incorporated flexible workspace into their real estate strategy. For their Abu Dhabi flagship at Reem Mall, Centrum Spaces turned to Motif Interiors and their design-and-build expertise to bring that vision to life.

Starting from a shell-and-core unit with no existing infrastructure, Motif’s team delivered the complete design concept, technical documentation, MEP coordination, full fit-out and furniture package across 22,000 square feet. It is one of the studio's most comprehensive mandates to date, and the result is a workspace that competes as much on atmosphere as it does on functionality.

Centrum already operated a business centre in Dubai. For Abu Dhabi, the ambition was to go further. The client's vision was to launch a new branch at Reem Mall, one of the UAE capital's most active retail and lifestyle destinations, and following several workshops and collaborative sessions, a concept was agreed and the brief was set.

"Our vision was to create more than just another coworking space, a destination where productivity, hospitality and community came together in a way that felt both premium and approachable. We wanted members to walk through the doors and immediately feel that this was different from any other workspace in Abu Dhabi," says Lorri Coogan, Cluster Asset Manager at Sultan Holding.

The brief called for a full spectrum of workspace typologies reflecting how professionals actually work today: a relaxed café zone at the entrance, open hot desks and shared workstations, acoustic phone booths for focused calls, private offices for companies needing dedicated space, and formal boardrooms in two configurations.

"When we started designing the space, the goal was clear from the client's brief: to create a productive workspace that would attract companies and professionals to work from here," says Charlie Speechley, VP sales at Motif Interiors. "The design has to draw people in. The look and feel of the space has to be really attractive to prospective tenants."

A Japanese design concept

Following collaborative workshops with Centrum, Motif Interiors settled on a concept rooted in Japanese design principles, a deliberate counterpoint to the glass and steel aesthetic that dominates the region's coworking landscape.

The signature piece is a monumental mural installed across the main lounge feature wall. Dark walnut panelling, curved archways, fluted wall treatments and curated shelving build architectural depth throughout, while cognac leather seating and marble surfaces bring material warmth to the workstations and social zones.

"We introduced several key design elements, the arches and the customised wallpapers, and brought them together to create a strong visual identity and give Centrum its own statement within the space," explains Rita Estephan, chief operating officer at Motif Interiors. "The overall intention was to create a space that feels refined, welcoming, productive and unique to Centrum."

Sultan Holding, part of the group behind Centrum, also operates a marble supplier, and Motif's designers were given access to an exceptional stone selection. The result is striking white-and-green marble countertops at the café bar and reception desk, features that establish the quality of the space from the moment a visitor arrives.

Lighting became both a technical and experiential priority. The unit's depth and layout meant natural light was limited throughout. Motif responded with stretch ceiling lighting across the café, the bar area and within the phone booths, calibrated to replicate the quality of natural light and sustain a warm, comfortable ambience across the workspace.

Space planning presented an additional layer of complexity. As a licensed business centre, Centrum is subject to Abu Dhabi Municipality regulations governing minimum square metreage per cabin, desk counts and spatial configurations. Motif's team developed a layout that satisfied all regulatory requirements while preserving the intuitive circulation and atmosphere that the space needed to function as a premium environment.

"It was a bit of a jigsaw to fit everything in," Rita says. "You still need the space to flow nicely, corridors at the correct width, but also hit the required numbers.

That was probably one of the biggest space planning challenges on the project."

"The client was very supportive throughout these circumstances, and together we managed to overcome the challenges successfully," says Rita.

Project details:

Client: Centrum Spaces

Location: Reem Mall

Completion Date: May 2026

Size: 22,000 sq ft

Interior Design Concept: Motif Interiors

Fit-Out: Motif Interiors

Supplier list:

Furniture: Furniture People

Customised wallpaper: NGC

Texture paint: Venice paint

Fenomastic paint: Jotun

Wooden Laminate: Emilam; New Mika

Fabric: Fabric Library; Al Guthmi

Carpet and LVT: Click Floors

Wooden Laminate: Greenlam

Lights: Berlinland

LVT – Inter decor – Firmfit

Stark

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About Motif Interiors:

"Better spaces, bigger possibilities" is the motto of Motif Interiors, which has been in the fit-out and design and build business since 2012. With over 1,000 successful projects in the UAE, Motif has a strong reputation for designing and buidling functional and sustainable spaces across a wide range of sectors, including workspaces, commercial and healthcare.

With more than 85% of returning clients and customers, Motif’s team remains dedicated to its founding principle: to deliver better spaces for their clients, thus creating bigger possibilities for their business.

Motif Interiors isn't just about design and build; they offer comprehensive fit-out solutions, working closely with major players in the industry, including leading interior design firms and project management companies.

They boast impressive facilities, including a 20,000 sqft in-house joinery and a furniture showroom of equal size, backed by a robust team of over 400 professionals, including experts in design, MEP, IT, and FF&E.

PR/ Media Contacts:

Marina Mrdjen (Founder)

marina@weareintelier.com