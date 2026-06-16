Creates a first-of-its-kind investor sentiment signal for the region's most active real estate market

Predict, win and own – the only prediction market where prize winnings convert directly into real estate investment, turning market conviction into property ownership

Dubai, UAE – Stake, the MENA region's leading digital real estate investment platform, has launched StakePredict, the Middle East's first real estate prediction market, enabling investors to forecast where Dubai's property market is heading next and compare their predictions against actual market outcomes.

The launch comes at a pivotal moment for Dubai's real estate sector. Following a period of heightened regional uncertainty, the market has demonstrated remarkable resilience, with transaction activity rebounding and luxury property sales reaching record levels. Yet despite the growing volume of market commentary, analysis and opinion, there has never been a structured way to measure what investors themselves actually expect will happen next.

StakePredict aims to change that.

A Sharia-compliant feature built directly into the Stake app, the quarterly prediction competition invites participants to answer a series of questions about Dubai's real estate market, ranging from price movements and transaction activity to neighbourhood performance and broader market trends. Once submissions close, responses are assessed against independently published market data from Reidin, with participants ranked based on the accuracy of their predictions.

The result is what Stake believes will become the region's first crowd-sourced investor sentiment indicator for real estate, capturing how thousands of investors view the future direction of one of the world's most dynamic property markets in a gamified experience involving friendly competition combined with real cash prizes that convert into real property ownership.

Rami Tabbara, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Stake, said: "Dubai's property market is one of the most closely watched in the world. Every day, investors, analysts, brokers and residents debate where prices are headed, which communities are emerging and what comes next for the market. Until now, there hadn’t been a structured way to capture and measure those views. StakePredict transforms market opinion into measurable insight, enabling investors to put their predictions on record and compare them against actual outcomes.

What makes StakePredict truly unique in the industry is that your insight becomes the entry ticket. You don’t need capital to start building your real estate portfolio, you just need conviction. If you understand this market well enough to call it correctly, you earn a stake in it. Unlike any other prediction market, you can predict Dubai’s real estate trends, win, and own a piece of the city."

The concept builds on the growing global popularity of prediction markets, which have increasingly been used to forecast outcomes across finance, politics, economics and current affairs. However, StakePredict has been specifically designed for real estate investors and is entirely free to enter – it does not require participants to risk capital or place wagers on outcomes.

Instead, the platform rewards participants based on the accuracy of their market forecasts, encouraging informed analysis and deeper engagement with the underlying fundamentals shaping Dubai's property sector.

The inaugural StakePredict competition will run from 16th June to 30th June 2026, with participants answering ten multiple-choice questions covering key areas of Dubai's real estate market. Results will be published following the release of independently verified market data for the quarter, with top-performing participants recognised on a public leaderboard and awarded prizes.

Tabbara added: "One of the most exciting aspects of StakePredict is that it gives investors a voice. For the first time, we will be able to see not just what happened in the market, but what investors thought was going to happen. Over time, we believe this can become a valuable source of insight into market sentiment and investor behaviour."

The launch forms part of Stake's broader commitment to increasing transparency, accessibility and engagement across the real estate investment ecosystem, while helping investors make more informed decisions through data and technology.

About Stake

Founded in the UAE in 2021, Stake is a DIFC-based fintech company and the leading real estate investment platform in the MENA region and beyond. Regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) for fractional properties, and by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) in Saudi Arabia for fund distribution, Stake has built a community spanning over 2 million users from 211+ nationalities and has enabled over 450,000 investments across 600+ properties and 4 private real estate funds, paying out over AED 70 million in rental income and surpassing AED 1.5 billion in real estate transactions to date.

Media Contacts:

Stake

Ozge Onur

ozge@getstake.com

Media Contacts:

Gambit Public Relations Management

Tony Sidgwick

tony@gambit.ae