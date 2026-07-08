Agreement allows Etihad guests to book onward travel across Zimbabwe, including Harare, Bulawayo and Victoria Falls, as well as to Johannesburg, South Africa, on a single ticket

Agreement signed in Harare as Etihad deepens its presence in Africa, with travel available from 24 August 2026

Harare, Zimbabwe - Etihad Airways and Fastjet Zimbabwe have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a new interline partnership, codeshare agreement and frequent flyer partnership with Fastjet Zimbabwe. The collaboration will enhance connectivity giving guests access to destinations currently flown by both airlines, on a single ticketing system. The agreement was signed in Harare on 7 July 2026, with sales available from 24 August 2026.

Under the partnership, guests travelling on Etihad can connect onward on Fastjet Zimbabwe to Bulawayo, Victoria Falls and to Johannesburg, combining both airlines on a single ticket.

The partnership builds on Etihad's upcoming direct service between Abu Dhabi and Harare, launching on 24 March 2027, extending the airline's reach beyond the Zimbabwean capital to Bulawayo and Victoria Falls, and giving guests across Etihad's network a simple way to reach them.

For Fastjet Zimbabwe, the partnership also opens the door to Abu Dhabi and Etihad's wider global network. Those making a stay in the UAE capital will find a city that rewards slowing down, from the Corniche and the Louvre Abu Dhabi on Saadiyat to the quiet of the desert beyond the city, with up to two complimentary hotel nights through the Abu Dhabi Stopover programme.

Fastjet Zimbabwe will become Etihad Guest’s 32nd airline partner, with guests in the future enjoying frequent flyer benefits across both airlines.

Arik De, Etihad Airways Chief Revenue & Commercial Officer, said: “Africa is an important part of Etihad's growth, and partnerships like this one with Fastjet Zimbabwe are how we extend our reach and open up more of the continent for our guests. From Harare to Victoria Falls, travellers can now plan their journey across Zimbabwe on a single ticket, and we look forward to building on this cooperation.”

Donahue Cortes, Fastjet Zimbabwe Business CEO & Country Head, said, “This marks the beginning of what we believe will be a significant partnership. We are delighted to be working alongside Etihad Airways, one of the world’s leading airlines, exploring opportunities to improve connectivity, broaden travel options for our customers and further strengthen Zimbabwe’s links with key international markets.”

Vivian Ruwuya, Fastjet Chief Commercial Officer, Fastjet Chief Commercial Officer, said: “This partnership opens up the world for our customers in Zimbabwe. From Harare, travellers can now connect onto Etihad's global network and reach Abu Dhabi and destinations across the Middle East, Asia, Europe and beyond, all on a single ticket. We are proud to give the people of Zimbabwe easier access to so many more places.”

Travel under the partnership is available from 24 August 2026.

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.

About Fastjet Zimbabwe

Fastjet Zimbabwe is a multi-award-winning African airline that began flight operations in 2015. Today, fastjet Zimbabwe connects three major cities in Zimbabwe by flying between Harare & Victoria Falls, as well as between Harare & Bulawayo. In addition, the airline offers international flights from Harare, Bulawayo & Victoria Falls to Johannesburg in South Africa, from Victoria Falls to Mbombela (Kruger) and Nelspruit, Kruger Mpumalanga in South Africa. Its awards include World Travel Awards in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022, Skytrax World Airline Awards in 2017 and 2019, and the top ten finalists for 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2025. Since commencing operations, fastjet has flown over 4 million passengers and has established itself as a reliable African airline brand, with a range of value-added products and services. In 2024, fastjet Zimbabwe successfully achieved the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) registration. This registration acknowledges fastjet’s conformance and adherence to the aviation industry’s highest operational and safety standards. As part of the airline’s commitment to offering choice, flexibility and value, customers benefit from generous free baggage allowances, flexible change options, multiple payment channels, airport lounge access on select routes, free in-flight services and ancillary services.

For further details:

Duty Media Officer

Etihad Airways

Tel: +971 50 818 9596

Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae



CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS

FASTJET ZIMBABWE

Email | corporate.communications@fastjet.com