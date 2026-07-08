Muscat – BankDhofar, the second-largest bank in the Sultanate of Oman in terms of branch network, expressed its pride in its strategic partnership with the Central Bank of Oman, which has contributed over the years to supporting numerous initiatives and projects aimed at developing the banking sector, enhancing its efficiency, and strengthening its ability to meet the needs of individuals and institutions.

The recent visit of His Highness Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, to the Central Bank of Oman reflects the continuous attention given by the Omani government to the development of the financial sector and its vital role in supporting sustainable economic development in the Sultanate, in line with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

The visit underscores the importance of the financial sector as a key driver of economic growth, a fundamental enabler of economic diversification, digital transformation, and the enhancement of the national economy’s competitiveness. It also highlights the commitment of various stakeholders to continuously develop Oman’s financial and banking ecosystem in accordance with international best practices and the rapidly evolving industry landscape.

BankDhofar reaffirmed its commitment to continued investment in innovation and digital transformation through the development of banking products and services and the adoption of advanced financial technologies. These efforts contribute to enhancing customer experience, promoting financial inclusion, and enabling various segments of society to benefit from modern banking services.

The bank also emphasized its ongoing collaboration with the Central Bank of Oman in supporting youth empowerment across different sectors and assisting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to grow, expand, and access international markets, thereby contributing to economic growth and sustainable development.

BankDhofar continues to strengthen its presence through 145 branches, more than 400 ATMs, cash deposit machines, and multi-service kiosks distributed across all governorates and wilayats of Oman. The bank offers a comprehensive range of banking solutions tailored to meet the needs of all segments of society, including women, youth, children, and high-net-worth individuals.

In addition, BankDhofar provides specialized wealth management services, flexible savings and investment plans, including fixed and recurring deposit accounts, long-term educational savings plans for children, and retirement solutions designed to ensure financial security and stability in the future.