Muscat: As part of its ongoing efforts to expand its digital payment ecosystem and deliver greater convenience to customers, Khedmah has partnered with the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) to enable transport service payments through the Khedmah service network, including the app, website and branches. The initiative underscores Khedmah’s commitment to enhancing accessibility and streamlining transactions, offering a seamless, one-stop solution for all digital payment needs.

Through this new service, commercial vehicle owners, transport and logistics companies, and SMEs managing vehicle fleets, can seamlessly settle transport service payments through the Khedmah app, website and branches, enabling them to manage operational and financial commitments with greater convenience. The service also caters to entrepreneurs, delivery service providers, and private vehicle owners engaged in commercial activities. By providing real-time visibility of transport service payments and an easy payment process, Khedmah empowers businesses to stay compliant and manage their obligations in a timely manner.

Commenting on the service, Zaaima Al Qasimi, Senior Manager - Business Development at Khedmah, stated, “Our vision for Khedmah has always been to create a comprehensive digital payments platform that brings essential services together in one convenient place. By continuously expanding our offerings, we aim to simplify everyday transactions and deliver a seamless payment experience for our users. This partnership with the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology represents another step forward, enabling fleet operators, business owners, and entrepreneurs to benefit from the efficiency, accessibility, and reliability that define the Khedmah experience.”

Khedmah remains the Sultanate’s preferred digital payments platform, encompassing water, electricity, telecom and internet bill payments, mobile recharges, traffic fine settlements, vehicle insurance, social protection contributions, charitable donations, and more. By continually innovating and expanding its service ecosystem, Khedmah elevates the overall digital payments experience, reaffirming its position as a key enabler of the nation’s digital transformation agenda.