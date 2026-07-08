Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – The International Islamic Liquidity Management Corporation (IILM), the world’s leading issuer of high-quality Sharīʿah-compliant short-term liquidity instruments, has reached a record-high outstanding Ṣukūk volume of USD 7.2 billion following the successful issuance and reissuance of USD 1.282 billion of short-term Ṣukūk.

The auction, which offered four tenors of one-month, three-month, six-month, and twelve-month maturities, received strong demand from a diverse base of international investors, generating aggregate orders of USD 2.763 billion, representing an oversubscription rate of 2.16 times.

The four tenors were priced competitively as follows:

i. 3.86% for USD 378 million (1-month);

ii. 4.05% for USD 547 million (3-month);

iii. 4.10% for USD 317 million (6-month); and,

iv. 4.05% for USD 40 million (12-month).

Today’s transaction marks IILM’s thirteenth Ṣukūk auction in 2026, bringing cumulative issuance volume for the year to USD 15.877 billion across 62 short-term Ṣukūk series of varying maturities.

Mohamad Safri Shahul Hamid, Chief Executive Officer of IILM, said: “Reaching USD 7.2 billion in outstanding short-term Ṣukūk marks a significant milestone for IILM and reflects the continued strength and resilience of our issuance programme. Year-to-date, our outstanding Ṣukūk portfolio has grown by 12.5%, despite one of the most volatile market environments in recent years. This achievement has been underpinned by sustained demand from a diverse global investor base, reaffirming the confidence placed in IILM’s high-quality short-term Islamic liquidity instruments and their increasingly important role in supporting the cross-border liquidity management needs of Islamic financial institutions.”

Issued under IILM’s USD 8.5 billion Short-Term Ṣukūk Issuance Programme, which are rated “A-1” by S&P Global Ratings and “F1” by Fitch Ratings, IILM’s instruments continue to serve as a critical component of the global Islamic financial infrastructure, supporting liquidity management, market stability and greater financial integration across jurisdictions.

IILM’s short-term Sukῡk is distributed by a diversified and growing network of 16 primary dealers globally, namely Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Al Baraka Turk, Affin Islamic Bank, AlRayan Bank, Boubyan Bank, CIMB Islamic Bank Berhad, Dukhan Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Golden Global Investment Bank, Jaiz Bank, Kuwait Finance House, Kuwait International Bank, Maybank Islamic Berhad, Meethaq Islamic Banking from Bank Muscat, Qatar Islamic Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank.

IILM remains committed to providing regular issuances of high-quality short-term Ṣukūk across multiple tenors to support the liquidity management requirements of Islamic financial institutions globally. Consistent with its published issuance calendar, IILM will continue to conduct its scheduled auctions and reissuances to meet growing market demand for Shari'ah-compliant liquidity solutions.

About the IILM

The International Islamic Liquidity Management Corporation (IILM) is an international organisation established on 25 October 2010 by central banks, monetary authorities and multilateral organisations to develop and issue short-term Shari’ah-compliant financial instruments to facilitate effective cross-border liquidity management for institutions that offer Islamic financial services (IIFS).

The current members of the IILM Governing Board are the central banks and monetary agencies of Indonesia, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mauritius, Nigeria, Qatar, Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, as well as the multilateral Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector.

Membership of the IILM is open to central banks, monetary authorities, financial regulatory authorities or government ministries or agencies that have regulatory oversight of finance or trade and commerce, and multilateral organisations.

The IILM is hosted by Malaysia and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur.

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