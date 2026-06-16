Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – JWA Rentals (jwarentals.com), a leading global provider of specialised load testing and subsea lifting equipment, today announced its strategic expansion into the United Arab Emirates. The new facility will offer both rental and sales of high-performance subsea lifting bags, water weight load test bags, and associated equipment to support the region’s thriving offshore, energy, marine, and decommissioning sectors.

This expansion strengthens JWA Rentals’ growing international footprint, building on existing depots in Aberdeen (UK), Norfolk(UK), USA, Netherlands, Greece and New Zealand. The UAE operation will provide local access to the company’s renowned range of durable, manufacturer-supported equipment, ensuring faster mobilisation, reduced lead times, and expert on-the-ground support for clients across the Middle East.

JWA Rentals’ equipment portfolio includes premium air lift bags, surface and subsea buoyancy solutions, water bags for load testing, and custom-engineered products designed for the harshest marine and offshore environments. These solutions are trusted worldwide in oil & gas, renewables, salvage, defense, and emergency response applications.

“Expanding into the UAE represents a significant milestone for JWA Rentals,” said Chris Dawson, Group CEO. “The Middle East is a key hub for offshore energy projects, and we are excited to bring our proven expertise, high-quality equipment, and responsive service directly to the region. Our goal is to help clients execute projects more efficiently with reliable, readily available subsea lifting and testing solutions.”

The new UAE facility will offer full sales, rental, service, and technical support, backed by JWA’s commitment to quality, safety, and innovation. Clients will benefit from flexible rental packages, rapid deployment capabilities, and access to the latest standard and custom products from JW Automarine’s manufacturing expertise.

For more information about JWA Rentals’ products and services in the UAE, visit www.jwarentals.com or contact the local team on the details below.

About JWA Rentals

JWA Rentals, part of the JW Automarine group, is a global leader in the rental, sales, and service of load testing and subsea lifting equipment. Since its launch in 2019, the company has delivered manufacturer-supported solutions that help clients in the energy, marine, and offshore industries meet demanding project timelines with confidence. With a focus on quality, durability, and customer support, JWA Rentals continues to expand its reach to serve projects worldwide.

Email: uae@jwarentals.com