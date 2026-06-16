Dubai, UAE: As Syria's construction industry gathers momentum, AJi marked its official entry into the Syrian market with its participation in BUILDEX 2026, the 24th International Exhibition for Construction, held over five days from 10 to 14 June 2026 at the Damascus Fairground, Syria.

As part of AJi's strategic positioning in the Syrian market, AJi signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Tala Engineering Consulting and Project Management, a Damascus-based Syrian consultancy firm. The agreement establishes a framework for long-term cooperation to jointly pursue engineering consultancy, design, supervision, and project management opportunities across Syria, combining AJi's international expertise with Tala's deep local market knowledge and regulatory capabilities.

The collaboration will target opportunities across infrastructure, healthcare, urban development, hospitality, transportation, industrial, and public sector projects, in line with Syria's anticipated reconstruction and development programme. According to the World Bank's latest assessment, Syria's reconstruction needs are estimated at US$216 billion, including US$82 billion for essential infrastructure such as power grids, roads, and water networks, a scale of opportunity that calls for coordinated international and local participation.

Commenting on the partnership, Eng. Hamzeh Awwad, CEO of AJi Group, said: "Syria today is one of the most promising markets in the region, and what is being rebuilt here is more than infrastructure, it is the foundation of urban life for generations to come. At AJi, we believe reconstruction must be done right the first time, sustainably, with liveable, people-centred cities at its heart. No single firm or sector can deliver a national rebuild of this scale alone. All industries from engineering, construction, finance, energy, and technology must come together in support of Syria's reconstruction plan. Our agreement with Tala Engineering reflects exactly that spirit, international expertise and local knowledge working hand in hand to help shape a sustainable future for Syria."

The signing came at a pivotal moment for the country. Following the easing of international sanctions and renewed engagement from Gulf, European, and global partners, large-scale projects in transportation, energy, urban development, and industrial zones are rapidly reshaping the Syrian market, driving accelerating demand for engineering expertise, construction technology, and project management capabilities.

Through its presence at BUILDEX 2026 and its new partnership with Tala Engineering, AJi reaffirmed its long-term commitment to the Syrian market and to supporting the country's journey toward sustainable recovery and development.

About AJi Group

AJi, the region's premier architecture, engineering, project management, and consultancy group, operating through 13 offices across the MENA region. With a 60-year legacy and a professional team of 1,400 employees across 25 markets, the Group delivers services through six verticals: Urban Environment, Wellness and Healthcare, Utilities and Environment, Mobility and Transportation, Eco-Futurism and Advisory and Solutions. The Group's vision is centered around three core pillars: strengthening its legacy, nurturing talented professionals, and partnering in shaping the region's future. With sustainability and innovation at its core, AJi Group specializes in developing sustainable communities where environmental, social, and governance principles help build an inclusive future. Visit: www.ajigroup.com