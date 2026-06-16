One-stop digital ecosystem designed to help SMEs reduce complexity and scale faster

du Launchpad supports the nation’s ambition to become start-up capital of the world

Dubai, UAE: du, a leading UAE telecom and digital services provider, today launched du Launchpad, an AI-powered all-in-one super platform to support entrepreneurs, micro and small business owners across the UAE to scale their growth.

The UAE’s first super platform supporting the nation’s ambition to become the start-up capital of the world, ‘du Launchpad’, operates under the ‘du Business’ services portfolio and has been developed in partnership with Peko. The super-app integrates critical business services into a single platform to streamline operations by removing complexity, execution speed, and enabling SMEs to focus on their business growth.

du Launchpad brings essential capabilities together such as accounting solutions, HRMS and payroll management, and corporate tax filing, as well as WhatsApp Business integration and professional invoicing systems.

Powered by automation and AI workflows, the platform reduces manual effort, supports compliance readiness, and keeps day-to-day operations seamless. du is also offering a cost-effective premium bundle that provides subscribers with access to the top five essential services, specifically designed to support entrepreneurs and business owners to enhance their operational efficiency and drive cost optimisation.

Karim Benkirane, CCO at du, said: “With du Launchpad, we are moving beyond standalone tools to deliver an AI-powered all-in-one platform that helps SMEs scale their businesses by saving time, reducing complexity, and strengthening compliance. The cost-effective packages as well as a roster of free-of-charge services will ease the burden on entrepreneurs. By bringing essential services into one place and automating key workflows, du Launchpad enables business owners to focus more on their core work rather than the operational nitty-gritty. Our collaboration with Peko represents our ongoing commitment to being the telecom champion for entrepreneurs, supporting the UAE’s focus on promoting SMEs and start-up ventures.”

Many SMEs in the UAE face mounting pressure from complex compliance requirements, government obligations, and workforce management challenges that divert time, talent, and capital away from growth. Industries such as professional services, retail and e-commerce, F&B outlets, healthcare clinics, construction and contracting, and logistics trading SMEs are particularly impacted. du Launchpad directly addresses these challenges, consolidating the services SMEs need the most into one AI-enabled platform that cuts through administrative complexity and frees entrepreneurs to focus on building resilient businesses.

Kashif Khan, Founder and CEO of Peko, added: “Our partnership with du on Launchpad empowers SMEs by simplifying complex administrative tasks, allowing them to focus on growth. By integrating smart compliance and automation, we’re helping businesses stay agile and resilient in a competitive market.”

The du Launchpad delivers clear, measurable outcomes: significant time savings through streamlined administrative processes; reduced regulatory and financial risk through dedicated compliance support; and lower operating costs through bundled pricing. With the full operational spectrum from government filings and PRO services to compliance management, workforce administration, and AI-powered workflow automation, it gives entrepreneurs the headspace to focus on customers, develop their teams, and grow with confidence.

du Launchpad is available for du business customers through the MyAccount portal and the dedicated du Launchpad platform.

About du

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.