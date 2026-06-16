Muscat, Oman: Whitewill, the international luxury real estate agency operating across the UK, USA, UAE and Oman markets, has recorded an OMR 1.74 million Fendi Casa Villa sale at AIDA by DarGlobal, one of the highest-value villa transactions within the development. The deal reflects the rising appeal of branded residences in Oman, as international buyers show stronger willingness to invest in projects with distinctive design, premium infrastructure, lifestyle-led amenities, and long-term value potential.

The transaction comes as Oman continues to attract greater attention from global property buyers, supported by the country’s Vision 2040 strategy, economic diversification agenda, stable investment environment, and progressive policies allowing foreign nationals to acquire freehold property. Whitewill began building its Omani operations in 2023 and established a dedicated office and brokerage team in Muscat in 2024, following a significant increase in investor demand.

Svetlana Politova, CEO of Whitewill Abu Dhabi and Oman, said: “The Fendi Casa Villa transaction reflects the direction of Oman’s premium real estate market, where international buyers are increasingly looking beyond entry price and focusing on design quality, lifestyle value, infrastructure, and long-term potential. Supported by Oman Vision 2040, progressive freehold policies, and rising investor confidence, the Sultanate is building a stronger position as a destination for both capital preservation and quality living.”

Balanced demand across investment and lifestyle-led purchases

Whitewill’s Q1 2026 buyer insights show that Oman’s real estate market continues to attract a balanced mix of investment and lifestyle-led demand. According to the agency's data for 2025 and Q1 2026, 39% of clients purchased property primarily for investment, 36% bought for personal residence, and 25% viewed real estate as both a lifestyle asset and a long-term investment.

The market structure has remained stable compared with 2025, although buyers are becoming more selective. There is stronger interest in projects with quality infrastructure, reputable developers, lifestyle positioning, tourism potential, and long-term rental demand. Among end users, demand is largely represented by families and couples relocating to Oman or purchasing second homes.

Oman’s buyer base is also highly diversified, with Whitewill completing transactions with clients from more than 50 countries across 2025 and Q1 2026. CIS countries and Europe continue to represent the largest share of buyers at 43%, while demand from Asia (11%), the Middle East (9%), and other international markets is contributing to a more balanced global buyer profile.

Apartments remain the leading product type

Apartments remain the most in-demand property type in Oman, accounting for 56% of buyer demand across Whitewill’s internal sales statistics for 2025 and Q1 2026. Villas accounted for 31%, while branded residences represented 13%. One-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments are attracting the strongest interest due to their balance between affordability, rental demand, and investment returns. Larger villas and branded residences are typically purchased for personal use and long-term family living.

The data also shows an even split between investment and personal-use demand, reflecting a market where rental-income opportunities and residential purchases are carrying equal weight. This reflects a sustainable market environment where investment activity is supported by growing lifestyle-driven demand.

Muscat leads demand as Salalah and Sohar gain momentum

Among the most in-demand projects in Muscat were AIDA by DarGlobal, The Sustainable City Yiti by Sustainable Development, Olive Farms by Muriya by Orascom, Vistal by Victoria Swarovski by LEO Development, Luma Residence by Muscat Bay, and Yenaier by Adanté. During Q1 2026, Salalah also recorded stronger investor interest, supported by its tourism potential and unique climate conditions, with demand concentrated around Amazi Hawana Salalah by Muriya by Orascom and projects by Al Zaid Real Estate Development in the Takah district. Sohar is also gaining momentum, with the Plumeria project by Sohar Real Estate Development LLC and Majd attracting interest due to its strategic location and long-term investment potential.

Currently, Whitewill’s Oman portfolio includes over 30 projects from globally recognised and trusted developers, including DarGlobal, SDIC, Muriya by Orascom, Eagle Hills, Saraya Bandar Jissah SAOC, and Al Mouj. The firm also works with local developers including Alargan Towell, Maysan Properties, and Ideal Building Development. Many of these projects benefit from the involvement of Omran Group, the government’s development arm, further supporting investor confidence in Oman’s long-term real estate outlook.

To explore Oman’s most sought-after investment opportunities and luxury residential developments, visit https://whitewill.ae/.

About Whitewill Real Estate Agency

Whitewill Real Estate Agency, founded in 2016 by Oleg Torbosov, has rapidly grown into a high-end international real estate agency focused on people and technology. With over 500 employees worldwide, Whitewill specialises in the sale of apartments and villas within modern residential developments, particularly in Dubai, and works with leading developers including Emaar Properties and DAMAC Properties. The agency has over 450 residential projects in its portfolio, more than 150 brokers, an internal quality control department, a dedicated broker training system, and a partner network of more than 6,000 agents globally. Whitewill serves high-net-worth individuals through a broad range of services, from property sales to comprehensive after-sale support.