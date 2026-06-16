UAE/Kuwait: Deliveroo Middle East has entered into a partnership with leading international retail franchise operator Alshaya Group to make several globally recognised brands available on the Deliveroo platform across the UAE and Kuwait, including beauty, home and kids brands.

Headquartered in Kuwait, Alshaya Group operates a diverse portfolio of world-famous brands across multiple sectors across the region. Through this partnership, more than 10 popular brands will launch on Deliveroo, spanning categories from beauty and personal care to kids, toys and homeware, further expanding the platform’s growing retail offering.

The launch further strengthens Deliveroo’s retail proposition, giving customers seamless access to everyday essentials beyond food and groceries.

Prashant Talwar, Director of New Verticals at Deliveroo Middle East, said: “This partnership with Alshaya Group marks an exciting step forward in our journey to bring customers even greater selection, value and convenience. By bringing a curated portfolio of globally loved brands onto Deliveroo, we are strengthening our retail proposition while continuing to evolve our offering beyond food and grocery. This is just the beginning, and we look forward to building on this partnership by introducing even more brands in the future.”

Rob Silsbury, Vice President-Marketing & eCommerce at Alshaya Group, said: “We are excited to partner with Deliveroo to bring our customers a unique way to experience our brands through a seamless and reliable delivery experience. This partnership supports our continued focus on growth, as we bring our customers even more ways to shop.”

Customers can now shop a wide range of Alshaya’s international brands, including Boots, Bath & Body Works, NYX Professional Makeup, Mothercare, Muji, Ulta Beauty, and Dr. Vranjes, as well as Disney Store, now available for delivery exclusively through Deliveroo. This is the first phase of a wider rollout, with more brands set to join the platform.

The partnership reflects Deliveroo’s continued investment in the Middle East and its role in supporting the region’s evolving retail and e-commerce landscape, while enabling partners to unlock new revenue streams and reach a broader customer base.

Deliveroo Plus customers will also benefit from added value through rewards and free delivery on eligible orders.

About Alshaya Group

Alshaya Group is a dynamic family-owned business, first established in Kuwait in 1890. With a consistent record of growth and innovation, Alshaya Group is one of the world’s leading brand franchise operators, offering an unparalleled choice of over 50 well-loved, international brands to customers.

Alshaya Group’s portfolio extends across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Türkiye and Europe, with over 3,500 stores, cafes, restaurants, and leisure destinations, major logistics and food production operations, as well as over 125 online and digital businesses including one of the region’s biggest retail loyalty programmes, Aura.

Operating in multiple sectors including Fashion, Food, Health & Beauty, Pharmacy, and Hospitality & Entertainment, over 50,000 Alshaya colleagues are united by a commitment to authentically deliver great customer service and brand experiences.

From flagship stores and restaurants in prestige malls, through to local coffee shops, drive-thrus and online, Alshaya Group brings customers the experiences they want with the brands they love, in the ways they choose - including Starbucks, American Eagle, Footlocker, Victoria’s Secret, H&M, Bath & Body Works, Charlotte Tilbury, Raising Cane’s, Shake Shack, Chipotle, Primark, and Ulta Beauty.

Learn more about Alshaya Group at https://www.alshaya.com/

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo is changing the way people eat and shop by bringing the neighbourhood to your door, unlocking a wealth of hyperlocal choice across restaurants, grocery and retail, with fast and reliable delivery, at the right price.

Founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski, Deliveroo joined forces with DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) in 2025. Together, we operate in over 40 countries. You can read more on the Deliveroo website. For media enquiries, contact Diana Kaadan, diana.kaadan@deliveroo.com.kw