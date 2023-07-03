Dubai, UAE: A leader in Swiss property development, Fortimo is primed to make a significant expansion into Dubai. With more than 80 real estate developments across Switzerland and Austria, Fortimo is renowned for constructing, holding and operating exceptional hospitality and residential properties.

Founded in 2000 by twin brothers Remo and Philipp Benz, Fortimo is a leading asset holding company in Switzerland, with more than 450 employees and a combined portfolio of close to 1.5 billion Swiss Francs (AED 6 billion). Grounded in Swiss precision, expertise, design and high-level execution, Fortimo now brings the Swiss legacy of excellence to Dubai, as it prepares to expand its footprint in the Emirate.

Fortimo Founder, Co-Owner and Member of the Board, Remo Bienz says, “When we first visited Dubai in 2008, we were instantly fascinated by this thriving and pulsating city. As experienced real estate developer partners from Switzerland, we were impressed by the way Dubai had transformed from a small town to an internationally recognised, bustling destination. We were pleased by how well they treat foreign investors and international players, allowing space for performance and expansion – so we established our plan to bring a taste of Switzerland to the Middle East.”

Philipp Bienz, Fortimo’s Founder, Co-Owner and Chairman of the Board, continues, “We love to approach new things with a lot of enthusiasm. Dubai is an exciting market for any real estate developer and it immediately appealed to us. We analysed the situation in great detail and then decided that we definitely had a chance here.”

Since that first visit 15 years ago, Remo and Philipp have been paving the way for expansion in strategic locations across Dubai. Together with local development partner Eaglewing, Fortimo’s first foray into the competitive Dubai property market was in 2015 with the construction of PRIVÀ Living in Arjan. The build-to-lease residential development opened in 2019, offering serviced apartments for short- and long-term rentals.

In 2019, construction also began on Fortimo’s REVIER Hotel in Business Bay. Opening in 2021, the 230-key hotel is a celebration of Swiss craftmanship and contemporary design, bringing Swiss sensibilities, a boutique ambience, and an inimitable sense of warmth to the 4-star property. With its industrial edge, intuitive rooms and communal spaces, and chic

Swiss touchpoints such as warm timbers and chalet accents, REVIER Hotel was awarded Best Luxury Design Hotel in the Middle East in the 2022 World Luxury Hotel Awards.

Building on the success of PRIVÀ Living and REVIER Hotel, Fortimo and Eaglewing are now preparing to unveil their first residential build-for-sale property in Dubai. The development promises to bring Fortimo’s Swiss legacy of expertise, exceptional design efficiency and execution, high-level concepts and craftmanship, and meticulous attention to detail to the fore, while also embedding the Swiss sensibilities of sustainability and health and safety into every facet of the construction.

“We are excited to be taking the next significant leap forward with Fortimo in terms of our growth plans in the UAE,” says Rahul Raghuwanshi, Founding Partner of Eaglewing. “Our strategic focus is on prime locations in Dubai that will generate a lot of interest and traction in the local residential market.”

The new residential development will be officially announced in the coming weeks.

Founded in 2000 in Switzerland by twin brothers Remo and Philipp Bienz, Fortimo is a leading Swiss property developer, holder and operator, with a portfolio of 80+ properties across German-speaking Switzerland, Austria and Dubai. Fortimo’s 450-strong workforce is an interdisciplinary team that covers all facets of property development, conceptualisation and construction, composing living spaces that exceed expectations. Grounded in the Swiss legacy for precision, excellence and dedication, Fortimo stands for quality, sustainability, dynamism and passion. In addition, Remo and Philipp are shareholders in FC St.Gallen 1879 and have invested in more than 40 start-ups.

