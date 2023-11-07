Dubai, UAE:- Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the UAE's largest Islamic bank, is taking significant strides in nurturing the financial literacy of the youth through its innovative Youth Financial Empowerment Forum, a pioneering financial literary endeavor by DIB to provide the youth with valuable information and resources to help them become more financially empowered.

DIB's commitment to empowering the youth in the field of finance is underscored by this groundbreaking event, which is the first of its kind. The bank has a rich history of working in collaboration with organizations that share its vision for youth development. Over the past two campaigns with KFI Global, DIB has collaborated with approximately 50 schools, impacting up to 4,000 students positively. This initiative is designed to enhance financial literacy and equip young individuals with the knowledge and tools for financial success.

Dr. Adnan Chilwan, Group Chief Executive Officer at DIB, said: "The Youth Financial Empowerment Forum marks a significant stride in Dubai Islamic Bank's commitment to youth empowerment, emphasizing our focus on sustainability. This forum brings together educational institutions, students, and DIB's bank executive leadership to highlight the importance of financial wellness and strategic empowerment for young individuals. The positive transformations and feedback we have witnessed reinforce our substantial investment in advancing this financial literacy initiative, as we strive to shape a prosperous and sustainable future.

The forum also allows us to acknowledge and honor the educational institutions that have been key to our successful financial literacy campaigns, underscoring our dedication to investing in future generations.

"In alignment with the UAE's strategic vision, we consider financial literacy to be a fundamental skill in today's fast-paced global economy, critical not only for individual capability but for ensuring a sustainable future. We are committed to providing young people with the necessary financial knowledge and skills to manage their finances effectively, equipping them to meet future challenges with confidence."

Held at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, the event was attended by 17 schools and approximately 100 students, deans and academic leaders, where few have shared their experiences from the past campaigns and their most valuable takeaways. By nurturing the potential of the next generation, DIB aligns with the UAE's commitment to fostering youth development.

-Ends-

About Dubai Islamic Bank:

Established in 1975, Dubai Islamic Bank is the largest Islamic bank in the UAE by assets and a public joint-stock company listed on the Dubai Financial Market. Spearheading the evolution of the global Islamic finance industry, DIB is also the world’s first full-service Islamic bank and the second-largest Islamic bank in the world. With Group assets over USD 80bln and a market capitalization of more than USD 10bln, the group operates with a workforce of more than 10,000 employees and around 500 branches in its vast global network across the Middle East, Asia and Africa. Serving over 5 million customers across the Group, DIB offers an increasing range of innovative Shariah-compliant products and services to retail, corporate and institutional clients.

In addition to being the first and largest Islamic bank in the UAE, DIB has a significant international presence as a torchbearer in promoting Shariah-compliant financial services across several markets worldwide. The bank has established DIB Pakistan Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary that is the first Islamic bank in Pakistan to offer Priority & Platinum Banking, as well as the most extensive and innovative portfolio of Alternate Distribution Channels. The launch of Panin Dubai Syariah Bank in Indonesia early in 2017 marks DIB’s first foray in the Far East, the bank owns over 25% stake in the Indonesian bank. Additionally, in May 2017, Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC was given the license by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) to operate its subsidiary, DIB Kenya Ltd. DIB has been designated as D-SIB (Domestic Systemically Important Bank) in 2018 in UAE. In early 2020, DIB completed the acquisition of Noor Bank, which solidifies its position as a leading bank in the global Islamic finance industry. In 2021, DIB increased its foreign ownership limit to 40% reflecting the increasing confidence of global investors towards the bank.

The Bank’s ultimate goal is to make Islamic finance the norm, rather than an alternative to conventional banking worldwide. DIB has won a range of accolades that are testament to these efforts across diversified areas, including retail, corporate and investment banking, as well as CSR and consultancy services. DIB has been named the Best Islamic Bank in various prestigious ceremonies and recognized for its outstanding performance amongst the world’s Islamic Banks, marking it a clear indication of the bank’s leadership position in the Islamic finance sector.

For more information, please visit us at www.dib.ae

For more PR information, please contact:

Dubai Islamic Bank

Kashif Moosa

Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Communication

Email: kmoosa@dib.ae

Weber Shandwick

Karan Narsinghani

Account Director

Email: knarsinghani@webershandwick.com