Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – flynas, the leading low-cost airline in the world and the best LCC in the Middle East, announced launching two weekly direct flights between Prince Muhammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah and Karachi in Pakistan, within flynas growth and expansion plan and in parallel with the national goals in the aviation sector.

As of March 5, flynas will be connecteing the two cities with 2 weekly direct flights to expand further the flynas flight network served from its newest operations base at Madinah Airport, in line with flynas expansion strategy, launched under the title “We Connect the World to the Kingdom,” in parallel with the objectives of the National Civil Aviation Strategy to enable national air carriers to contribute to connecting KSA with 250 International destinations and to accommodate 330 million passengers and to host 150 million tourists yearly by 2030, and the objectives of the Pilgrims Experience Program (PEP) to facilitate access to the Two Holy Mosques.