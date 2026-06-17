Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – flyadeal, the Saudia Group’s fast-growing low fare carrier, has been ranked the most on-time airline in the Middle East for May 2026 and the second most on-time airline across the Middle East & Africa region. This is according to the latest On-Time Performance (OTP) Report published by Cirium, a respected aviation analytics company.

Cirium recorded flyadeal achieving 93.37% on-time arrival rate and a 95.61% on-time departure rate during May. This placed flyadeal on top of all airlines operating in the Middle East, while ranking second overall across the Middle East & Africa. This reinforces flyadeal’s reputation for consistent hassle-free on-time service.

The results are based on 5,449 flights operated by flyadeal during May 2026 and reflect the airline’s continued commitment to delivering a dependable travel experience for its growing number of passengers.

“Being recognised by Cirium as the most on time airline in the Middle East is a tremendous achievement for flyadeal and a testament to the dedication of our people. Punctuality is the result of continuously coordinated decisions made every day across our operations. From flight planning and operational control to aircraft maintenance, airport handling and crew scheduling, every team plays a critical role in ensuring our flights depart and arrive on time. Achieving these results during one of the busiest operational periods of the year, coinciding with the 1447H Hajj season, the arrival of pilgrims from several countries, and the operation of additional flights during the Eid Al-Adha holiday, reflects flyadeal’s operational efficiency and its ability to maintain on-time performance while continuing to offer competitive fares to passengers.”

Captain Abdulaziz Bahri, Chief Operating Officer, flyadeal

The airline’s investments in technology, operational planning, and performance management continue to strengthen flyadeal’s ability to maintain high levels of reliability as the airline expands domestically and internationally.

For passengers, the Cirium recognition provides further assurance that flyadeal remains focused on providing dependable, on-time travel. Strong operational performance not only reduces disruption but also enhances the overall customer experience, helping passengers reach their destinations with greater confidence and convenience.

The achievement comes amid continued growth for flyadeal as it supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 objectives by increasing connectivity, stimulating tourism and providing greater travel choices across the Kingdom and beyond.

About flyadeal

On 23 September 2017, National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, flyadeal began operations with its historic maiden flight from Jeddah to Riyadh. A pioneer and innovator, flyadeal was the first regional low-cost airline to be launched only across digital distribution channels. Being the sister airline of full-service national carrier Saudia — both under the umbrella ownership of Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation (Saudia Group) — flyadeal was created for the price-conscious and tech-savvy consumer in mind in a country where 80 per cent of the Saudi population is aged less than 40 years and has at least two mobile phones.

flyadeal aims to stimulate travel, tourism and trade with its affordable, value for money everyday fares catering to leisure, religious, family and business travellers. Simplicity is key with an all-Economy Class cabin across flyadeal’s narrowbody fleet. As the Kingdom undergoes dramatic transformation through its Vision 2030 economic diversification drive, aviation and tourism are among the many sectors earmarked for dynamic growth. flyadeal is the fastest growing airline in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Middle East, recognised for excellence in on-time performance that is consistently above the global industry average.

Since its inaugural flight in 2017, flyadeal has carried over 45 million passengers. And in a significant 2025 milestone, flyadeal flew more than 10 million passengers for the first time in a calendar year. In May 2024, flyadeal placed its biggest ever aircraft order – 51 narrowbody jets comprising 12 A320neos and 39 larger A321neos – with a delivery schedule beginning in 2027. In addition, flyadeal will venture into the long-haul market with its own dedicated widebody aircraft as the first of 10 Airbus A330neos ordered by Saudia Group in April 2025 is due to be delivered next year. flyadeal’s robust expansion drive makes the rapidly growing airline one of the country’s most desirable companies to work for.

Media Contact

Ahad Afandi

Corporate Communications Department, flyadeal

Email: ahad.afandi@flyadeal.com

www.flyadeal.com