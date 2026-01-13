Consistently No.1 Operationally Over 12 Months Covering 70,000 Flights

Jeddah, Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia – flyadeal, Saudi Arabia’s fast-growing low-cost airline, scored an unprecedented 12 months of consistent operational punctuality topping the 2025 On-Time Performance (OTP) charts among low-cost carriers in the Middle East and North Africa.

In full year data recorded by Cirium – the globally renowned independent aviation analytics company – flyadeal’s OTP averaged 86.54 per cent for arriving flights and 89.79 per cent for departures. Furthermore, the airline secured a near 100 per cent flight completion rate (99.84 per cent) – meaning the number of cancellations were minimal.

The figures are based on 69,971 scheduled flights operated by flyadeal between January and December 2025. OTP measures flight punctuality within 15 minutes of scheduled departures and arrivals.

During 2025, flyadeal also earned another record-breaking first, being acknowledged as the world’s most punctual airline – whether low-cost or full-service – in June, one of the carrier’s busiest months flying Hajj pilgrims to the Kingdom.

Steven Greenway, flyadeal Chief Executive Officer, said: “This is an outstanding achievement that demonstrates great consistency and operational efficiency of the highest standards every month throughout 2025. As flyadeal continued to induct new aircraft into the fleet, launch new routes and handle complexity around Hajj and Umrah movements, we remained focused on delivering punctuality.

“We pride ourselves on running an optimum and effective flying schedule that is safe and reliable, reflected by the hard work that Team flyadeal across the business puts into our operations 24/7. Deserved credit also goes to flyadeal’s wide-ranging ecosystem, including airport partners, core to building, maintaining and preserving schedule integrity in good and challenging times.”

Greenway acknowledged as “astounding” the performance of flyadeal’s sister airline Saudia, which Cirium ranked Number 2 in punctuality among full-service global airlines for the second consecutive year.

He also applauded Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport for securing second place globally in Cirium’s large airports category – significant as the majority of flyadeal’s services are to and from the Kingdom’s main airport.

Captain Abdulaziz Bahri, flyadeal Chief Operating Officer, explained: “There’s nothing more frustrating than passengers experiencing flight delays. flyadeal makes it a priority to ensure passengers enjoy the full travel experience flying to their final destination safely and on time.

“Having recently opened a much bigger new Operations Control Centre at our Jeddah headquarters, ongoing investment in technology and resources caters for growth and improvement in both management and processes to monitor, coordinate, plan flight routings round-the-clock and handle disruptions, which combined helps drive operational punctuality.”

With up to 250 scheduled flights daily and crossing the 10 million passenger mark for the first time in a calendar year, flyadeal has rapidly become the Middle East’s fastest growing airline.

Eyad Jamalallail, flyadeal Director of Ground Operations, added: “Running an airline requires a lot of coordination. Special mention must be given to the men and women on the ground at over 30 airports across flyadeal’s domestic and international network who have shown tremendous dedication to sustain smooth operations with minimum delays.

“From check-in agents and customer service representatives to departure gate staff and baggage handlers, they all play an important role for what truly is a combined team effort.”

flyadeal currently operates 44 Airbus A320 aircraft from bases in Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam and Madinah to over 30 seasonal and year-round destinations in the Middle East, North Africa, Europe and South Asia.

Almost 60 per cent of the fleet is based at King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital, Riyadh; 11 aircraft are positioned at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah; five at Dammam’s King Fahd International Airport; and two in Madinah.

About flyadeal

On 23 September 2017, National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, flyadeal began operations with its historic maiden flight from Jeddah to Riyadh. A pioneer and innovator, flyadeal was the first regional low-cost airline to be launched only across digital distribution channels. Being the sister airline of full-service national carrier Saudia — both under the umbrella ownership of Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation (Saudia Group) — flyadeal was created for the price-conscious and tech-savvy consumer in mind in a country where 80 per cent of the Saudi population is aged less than 40 years and has at least two mobile phones.

flyadeal aims to stimulate travel, tourism and trade with its affordable, value for money everyday fares catering to leisure, religious, family and business travellers. Simplicity is key with an all-Economy Class cabin across flyadeal’s narrowbody fleet. With the Kingdom undergoing dramatic transformation through its Vision 2030 economic diversification drive, aviation and tourism are among the many sectors earmarked for dynamic growth. flyadeal is the fastest growing airline in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Middle East, recognised for excellence in on-time performance that is consistently above the global industry average.

flyadeal operates a young fleet of Airbus A320s flying from bases in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam to destinations across Saudi Arabia with a growing international footprint in Europe, Middle East, North Africa and South Asia. The airline has flown over 40 million passengers since its inaugural flight. In May 2024, flyadeal placed its biggest ever order for 51 aircraft – 12 A320neos and 39 larger A321neos – with a delivery schedule beginning in 2027. In addition, flyadeal will operate long-haul scheduled services from 2027 with the phased induction of 10 Airbus A330neo widebody aircraft ordered by Saudia Group in April 2025.

By 2030, flyadeal plans to operate hundreds of routes that will see its fleet more than double and network increase three-fold to over 100 aircraft and destinations, respectively. flyadeal’s aggressive expansion drive makes the rapidly growing airline one of the country’s most desirable companies to work for.

