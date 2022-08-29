Up to 100 ‘Only on houza’ properties will be launched daily on the portal

Property seekers will get early access to the latest properties available on the market before they get listed anywhere else

houza’s website has been redesigned to launch the new offering and ensure a seamless search experience for property seekers

houza.com has announced the launch of ‘Only on houza’ to give property seekers early access to properties before they get listed anywhere else. The launch of first to market, real property listings, is set to strengthen the online property search experience and addresses the market-wide issue of fake and duplicate listings. Through ‘Only on houza’, property seekers will get early access to the latest properties for both rent and sale, by the UAE's leading real estate agencies. These listings will be unique to houza and will not be found on any other property portal. houza's website has also been redesigned to reflect the product launch and communicate its USPs of first to market properties, price transparency, and real homes.

Since its inception in 2020, the emerging property portal has been on a mission to transform the search experience for property seekers in the UAE. houza’s disruptive approach of hosting only genuine, verified properties is supported by the best largest agencies in the market. Free access to ‘recently sold’ prices and market trends for all properties safeguards property seekers from overpaying. Each of these factors make the launch of ‘Only on houza’ a true extension of the company’s commitment to provide ‘real’ homes.

Leading the exclusivity movement alongside houza are its top real-estate agency partners which are notably some of the largest and most trusted in the UAE. These include Allsopp & Allsopp, Betterhomes, CORE Properties, D&B Properties, Driven Properties, and Espace Real Estate, with additional agency partners set to join ‘Only on houza’ in the coming weeks. houza’s 250+ partner agencies manage upwards of 70% of the total listings in the market. As the only agency backed property portal in the UAE, houza will add nearly 100 new exclusive properties to its website daily. houza’s carefully screened and exclusive property listings will give property seekers early access to the freshest inventory in the market, before it gets listed anywhere else.

The launch of houza’s exclusive content strategy comes off the back of the appointment of its new CEO, Jean-Pierre Mondalek, who is preparing houza for rapid growth via customer backward product development and establishing the brand’s presence in the UAE market.

For the launch of ‘Only on houza’, Jean-Pierre Mondalek said, “I am excited about ‘Only on houza’ for UAE property seekers frustrated with hearing that a property is ‘no longer available,’ - a common response to inquiries on ubiquitous fake and duplicated property listings online. These are fresh rental and sale properties from participating agencies that are verified and posted on houza.com first, giving property seekers the benefit of early access to real homes, first to market. In turn, participating agencies are rewarded by being prominently featured on our homepage and the top of the fold of every property seeker search query result. ‘Only on houza’ aims to disrupt how people search for properties, by encouraging them to visit houza.com first, and will funnel a disproportionate amount of leads to agencies who participate in the program.”

Property seekers across the UAE can access ‘Only on houza’ properties directly on the houza.com homepage or by searching for properties in their desired community. ‘Only on houza’ listings will be surfaced on the top of every search results page and are easily identifiable by the purple ‘Only on houza’ tag on each listing.

About houza.com

houza is the UAE's new home for buying, selling and renting property. As a challenger property portal, it hosts an extensive selection of residential and commercial properties, exclusively from the top agencies in the UAE.

Launched in September 2020, houza.com is the product of an agent-backed, full-scale property portal that offers property seekers a simple search solution comprising all the latest listings, and enhanced with community exposés and unique, personalised content.

With some of the largest consumer and commercial real estate agencies as partners, houza is committed to the highest standards on quality content – minimising fake listings and common pain points – and delivering a data-driven experience to help visitors to houza.com make the most informed decision when buying, selling or renting their property.