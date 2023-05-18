Jeddah, Saudi Arabia:– Following the announcement on 17 May 2023 of its intention to float 30% of its share capital to the public, First Milling Company (the “Company”, or “First Mills”), a market-leading Saudi milling company, today announces the price range for its Initial Public Offering (the “IPO” or the “Offering”) as well as the commencement of the book-building period for Participating Parties. The final price at which all subscribers in the Offering will purchase Shares will be determined at the end of the book-building period and will be announced on 31 May 2023.

Confirmation of Offer Details

The price range for the Offering has been set between SAR 55 and SAR 60 per share (the "Price Range").

The Offering is comprised of 16,650,000 existing ordinary shares of the Company to be sold by the current shareholders (the "Offer Shares").

The total Offering size is expected to be between SAR 915.75 million (USD 244.20 million) and SAR 999.00 million (USD 266.40 million), implying a market capitalization at listing between SAR 3,052.50 million (USD 814.00 million) and SAR 3,300.00 million (USD 888.00 million). [1]

Immediately following listing, the Company is expected to have a free float of 30% of the entire issued share capital of the Company.

The Offering will be restricted to the following two groups of investors: Tranche (A) - Participating Parties: The IPO will comprise an offer of 16,650,000 Offer Shares to Participating Parties entitled to participate in the book-building process ("Participating Parties") in accordance with the CMA Instructions on Book-Building and Allocation of Shares in Initial Public Offerings, including non-resident qualified foreign financial institutions in accordance with the Rules for Qualified Foreign Financial Institutions Investment in Listed Securities. Initially, 100% of the Offer Shares will be provisionally allocated to the Participating Parties. This may be reduced to 14,985,000 Offer Shares (representing 90% of the total Offer Shares) depending on the level of demand by Individual Investors. The final number of Offer Shares allocated to the Participating Parties will be accordingly adjusted based on subscription from Individual Investors. Tranche (B) - Individual Investors: Following the completion of the Participating Parties Tranche, the Offer Shares will also be offered to This tranche includes Saudi Arabian nationals, including any Saudi female divorcee or widow with minor children from a marriage to a non-Saudi person who can subscribe in her own name or in the names of her minor children, on the condition that she proves that she is a divorcee or widow and the mother of her minor children; and any non-Saudi Arabian national who is residing in Saudi Arabia and any national of countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council (the "GCC"), in each case who has a bank account with a Receiving Agent and has the right to open an investment account with a capital market institution (collectively, the "Individual Investors", and each an "Individual Investor"). Subscription by a person in the name of his divorcee shall be deemed invalid. If a transaction of this nature is proved to have occurred, the applicable regulations shall be enforced against such person. If a duplicate subscription is made, the second subscription will be deemed void, and only the first subscription will be accepted. A maximum of one million six hundred sixty-five thousand (1,665,000) ordinary shares, representing ten percent 10% of the Offer Shares, shall be allocated to Individual Investors. In the event that the Individual Investors do not subscribe in full for the Offer Shares allocated to them, the Lead Manager may reduce the number of Offer Shares allocated to Individual Investors in proportion to the number of Offer Shares subscribed for thereby.

The Offer Shares to Participating Parties will be made as follows: Participating Parties registered in the Kingdm may submit a Bid Form or may apply for subscription electronically to the Bookrunners by email during the Book-Building Period, and in accordance with the bidding guidelines communicated by the Financial Advisor and Bookrunner. The Bid Form will be made available by the Financial Advisor and Bookrunner. Additionally, Participating Parties registered in the Kingdom must complete the Participating Parties Subscription Form after the allocation of Offer Shares based on the number of Offer Shares that is provisionally allocated to them. Participating Parties nt registered in the Kingdom may apply for subscription with the Bookrunner, telephonically or electronically, without the need to complete and sign a Bid Form. These Participating Parties must complete the Subscription Form for Participating Parties after the allocation of Offer Shares based on the number of Offer Shares allocated to them.

The Offer Shares to Individual Investors will be made as follows: Individual Investrs are required to fill and submit a Retail Subscription Form. Individual Investors who have participated in recent initial public offerings in the Kingdom can also subscribe through the internet, telephone banking or automated teller machines ("ATMs") of any of the Receiving Agents branches that offer any or all such services to its customers, provided that the following requirements are satisfied: (i) the Retail Investor must have a bank account at a Receiving Agent which offers such services and (ii) there have been no changes in the personal information or data of the Retail Investor since such person's subscription in the last initial public offering.



From the commencement of trading of the Shares on the Saudi Exchange, the substantial shareholders who own 5% or more of the Shares (the "Substantial Shareholders") will not be able to dispose of their shares prior to obtaining the approval of the General Food Security Authority and the CMA, subject to also obtaining any required approvals from other concerned government agencies. In addition, the Company may not list additional Shares on the Saudi Exchange for a period of 6 months, from the date on which trading of the Company's Shares commences on the Saudi Exchange. Full details of the Offering can be found in the approved Prospectus.

With respect to the Offering, the Company has appointed SNB Capital Company as the Financial Advisor, Lead Manager, and Bookrunner (“Financial Advisor”, “Lead Manager”, “Bookrunner”) and SNB Capital Company and GIB Capital as Underwriters (“Underwriters”). Saudi National Bank (SNB), Alinma Bank, and Al Rajhi Bank have been appointed as receiving agents (collectively, the "Receiving Agents").

Offer Timeline

For more information, including the Prospectus, please visit the Capital Market Authority website www.cma.org.sa or the First Milling Company website https://www.firstmills.com

Enquiries

Lead Manager, Financial Advisor, Bookrunner and Co-underwriter

SNB Capital Company

Zaid Ghoul

Managing Director – Head of Investment Banking

snbc.cm@alahlicapital.com

Media Enquiries

First Milling Company

Reem Derini

Corporate Communications Manager

ipo@firstmills.com

Brunswick Group

Jamil Fahmy

Director

FirstMills@brunswickgroup.com

