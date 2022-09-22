Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside oil and gas, welcomed the first Emirati astronaut, Hazzaa AlMansoori, to a virtual discussion with employees about the uses of aluminium in Space.

Astronaut AlMansoori, currently training in the United States for his next mission, shared stories from his historic 2019 spaceflight, as well as his insights on how aluminium plays a key role in making the exploration of Space possible.

The discussion was moderated by the EGA Youth Council member Amal Al Sayegh.

Astronaut AlMansoori encouraged EGA employees to continue exploring the innovative uses of aluminium and highlighted that their research and dedication would help lead the UAE to the next frontiers of space.

Hazzaa AlMansoori said: “Aluminium is the first material of choice when planning space travel, and it was a pleasure to share the experiences of my journey into space with EGA’s people. I hope my talk will go on to inspire EGA’s people to research new innovations of aluminium for space, whilst also encouraging fellow Nationals to take part in future UAE Astronaut calls. Our country continues to look beyond the stars, and with determination and belief, this country can achieve anything.”

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer, EGA, said: “Hazzaa AlMansoori is a national hero and pioneer, and we are honoured that he took the time to meet with EGA’s people. This reflects the important role of aluminium in making spaceflight possible. We look forward to working even more closely with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre as the UAE takes its next bold strides into space.”

Since the first satellite launch in 1957, aluminium has been the leading material in spaceflight due to its lightweight, strength and corrosion resistance. The International Space Station, AlMansoori’s home during his historic September 2019 spaceflight, is largely made of aluminium.

During his time there, AlMansoori conducted 31 scientific experiments, out of which 16 were held in cooperation with international space agencies, including the Russian Roscosmos, NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). 15 of these experiments involved schools in the UAE as part of MBRSC’s Science in Space initiative.

EGA and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre have conducted respective visits to one another’s facilities and have worked closely together in hosting a series of webinar talks focusing on the role of innovation in space exploration and the aluminium industry.

For the decades ahead, EGA’s aim is to be a technology pathfinder for the global aluminium industry including in the adoption of Industry 4.0, expand the company’s position as technology supplier of choice, and establish a thriving manufacturing innovation ecosystem in the UAE.

EGA is one of the UAE’s most innovative companies and has developed its own aluminium smelting technology in the UAE for more than 30 years. EGA’s latest technology, DX+ Ultra, is amongst the most efficient in the global aluminium industry. The company has used its own technology in all its smelter expansions since the 1990s has retrofitted all its older production lines and was the first UAE industrial company to license its core process technology internationally.

