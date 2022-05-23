Dubai: A Filipino expat has undergone critical limb-saving surgery at a private hospital after falling from an e-scooter. Following the accident, the 35-year-old patient suffered multiple fractures in her elbow with vascular injury complicating her condition.

A nurse by profession, Pinky Joy Non Caballero, had fallen from her e-scooter while riding to work.

“I was riding to work with my husband, who accompanied me separately on his bike. Suddenly, I lost balance and fell to the ground, hitting my left elbow. Though I sat up straight, I could not move my left hand. I did not feel any pain at the time, but it had already started to swell. I knew I had fractured my elbow,” said Pinky, an orthopedic nurse.

Since she could not move, her husband called for an ambulance which took her to a private hospital.

Pinky underwent multiple tests and scans that revealed vascular injury with multiple fractures. “The doctors told me that the injuries had damaged my nerves and blood vessels. They informed me that I would have to undergo a complex procedure immediately and referred me to Aster Hospital, Qusais,” she added.

“I started to panic as to what would happen to my hand. Damage to nerves and blood vessels can be critical. If not treated properly, it will lead to amputation. I was scared,” said Pinky.

At Aster Hospital, Qusais, Dr. Raghavendra K Siddappa, Specialist Orthopedics, attended to her. He evaluated her reports and swiftly moved her to the operation theatre.

“Pinky’s case was complex and demanded time-sensitive action. She had suffered multiple fractures in her elbow. She had displaced and broken her left humerus bone. But what was more critical was the damage to the nerves and blood vessels.

The accident had caused compartment syndrome. The condition occurs when there is an obstruction to blood flow. If not rectified at the earliest, it affects the muscles and nearby nerves resulting in irreversible damage to the organ,” said Dr. Raghavendra.

The doctor explained that Pinky was already showing signs of compartment syndrome, including pain, numbness, faint pulse, and weakness with movements. Following the procedure, they reinstated the blood flow and fixed the fractures.

Pinky can now move her fingers and feels less pain. “I am so relieved. I cannot tell how scared I was. Thanks to Dr. Raghavendra for imparting confidence and helping me through the procedure. He has saved my hand. I am so thankful to the medical team at Aster Hospital, Qusais, for their exceptional care and treatment,” she added.

Discharged from the hospital, it will take at least a month for her fracture to get fixed. She will later undergo physiotherapy to regain the strength of her left hand.

