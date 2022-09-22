The World Class Facility founded by basketball legend Fadi El Khatib will open its doors in Q1 of 2023

Dubai, UAE: In line with its strategy of focusing on the best customer experience for communities in Dubai South across leisure, lifestyle and entertainment, Festival Plaza, the lifestyle community mall part of Al-Futtaim Malls today announced the upcoming opening of Champs, the leading sports facility catering to all ages and fitness levels with a mission of creating a vibrant community that promotes social wellbeing and a healthy lifestyle.

Founded by basketball legend, Fadi El Khatib, who famously played for the Lebanese Basketball League club, Sagesse before transitioning into the world of business, El Khatib, continues to build on the success of Champs Lebanon by opening another world-class facility in the UAE.

Hayssam Hajjar, General Manager, Al-Futtaim Malls said, “We at Al Futtaim Malls are delighted to host Champs in Festival Plaza and are proud to be associated with a renowned sports legend like Fadi Al Khatib. Opening of Champs at the mall, will be a completely new step for retail business as it is for the first time that a mall in the UAE will be bringing the concept of such a Sport Complex into the retail environment. Champs will open for customers in Q1 2023, and it endorses Festival Plaza’s commitment to the community residents to immerse themselves in sports and recreation to support their physical and social wellbeing. This new opening announcement is the first of many to come as we continue to work to offer Festival Plaza customers more choice and experiences.”

Fadi El Khatib, Champs Founder and CEO noted, “I’m delighted to witness yet another milestone for Champs Sports and Fitness Club in 2022! It has been a challenging time for everyone during the pandemic, and as a one-of-a-kind platform in the region, our mission to support the sports ecosystem in UAE is very important to me. Champs Festival Plaza, is our second flagship location and thus far, the largest; it will include new types of sports and fitness classes, in addition to a cafeteria powered by FitKult meal-prep catering center. The gym, which was launched with the support of Dubai Sports Council, is located within a strategic location in the mall, and all thanks to our partners Al Futtaim Malls the sole believers of Champs and its mission to enhance our quality of life, and us leading ‘The State of Sports’, this is just the beginning of our journey. Looking forward to welcoming everyone to consider this your second home”.

Spanning over two floors in Festival Plaza across over 40,000 sq. ft the sporting facility will include a state-of-the-art gym equipped with the latest fitness equipment, Paddle Tennis courts for players to perfect their skills in the trendiest sport sweeping the nation as well as two world class indoor basketball courts for both young and old to learn the game of basketball, just as Fadi El Khatib did.

For those looking to take part in high intensity or restorative classes, Champs offers both a cycling, dance and yoga studio to support mind and body equally. Finally, to add to the community experience, Champs members are encouraged to make full use of the sports shop brought together by Under Armor and coffee lounge which is perfect to catch up with friends and family after a workout or get your fit snacks and shakes.

Champs, Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali will open its doors in Q1 2023.

