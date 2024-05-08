MUSCAT — In its ongoing commitment to serve the community, National Bank of Oman (NBO) collaborated with the Royal Oman Police and recently organised a workshop series on ‘Financial Crimes’. These workshops enhanced awareness among the public and furnished vital information to combat financial fraud and crime within society, underscoring NBO's commitment to promoting financial literacy and security within the community.

"Safeguarding our community against financial crimes is a collective responsibility," said Sulaiman Said Al Lamki, General Manager and Chief Risk Officer, at NBO. "We are delighted to reaffirm our partnership with the Royal Oman Police for the 'Financial Crimes' workshop series. Through these workshops, we aim to empower individuals with the knowledge and awareness needed to mitigate risks and protect themselves from falling victim to fraudsters and criminals. These workshops play a pivotal role in teaching best practices, empowering individuals with essential understanding, and enhancing security measures to combat financial fraud effectively."

The workshop series, hosted at the NBO Head Office, attracted a diverse audience comprising students, bankers, and members of the public eager to acquire the essential tools to identify and prevent financial scams, frauds, and blackmail attempts. These series follow the successful completion of similar workshops at several institutions such as Sultan Qaboos University and A'Sharqiyah University in 2023.

Financial crimes pose significant threats to individuals, businesses, and the economy at large. The workshops played a crucial role in educating participants on identifying various financial fraud schemes, understanding cybersecurity threats, and implementing best practices to safeguard personal and financial information.

By collaborating with the Royal Oman Police, NBO aims to strengthen the collective resilience against financial crimes and create a safer financial environment for all. Comprehensive details on NBO’s accounts, products, and exclusive offers are accessible at www.nbo.om, directly through the NBO Call Centre at 24770000, or via the user-friendly NBO app.