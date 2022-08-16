Dubai, United Arab Emirates, FazWaz UAE is proud to announce amazing new listings for off-plan properties to look-out for in 2022 and the year 2023. Ellington Properties, one of UAE leading real estate developers is set to complete their new four flagship properties in Dubai, UAE.

Ellington Properties, a design-led boutique property developer in Dubai is well-known for unique architectural design. From its chill and relaxing exterior vibe, to well-furnished modern minimalist design with smart functionality.

FazWaz UAE have listed much anticipated off-plan properties by Ellington Properties for home buyers to live in Dubai or for real estate investors seeking to expand their investment portfolio for better rental yield and high ROI.

These off-plan properties are situated strategically in central Dubai for easy connectivity to educational and commercial institutions. Located in one of the most popular communities of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). These much anticipated properties are Harrington House, The Portman, Ellington Beach House, and The Sloane Tower.

Ellington Beach House is an off-plan property for sale situated in Palm Jumeirah, overlooking the Arabian Sea homeowners to view all Dubai iconic attractions. Ellington Beach House is a luxury and stylish beachside apartment. You can choose from 1 - 3 bedroom units with views of the sea. The project offers affordable payment plans to fit each homebuyer's lifestyle. The project is scheduled to be finished in December 2023.

Harrington House UAE is a four-storey low-rise apartment building. There are 92 apartments for sale in Dubai. The exterior is inspired by the Arabian Desert and features a neutral color palette of white, brown, and beige to promote a happy lifestyle. The Harrington House has two bedrooms with high ceilings and sculpted balconies, as well as a functional American-style open kitchen. The purpose of the Harrington House design is to provide warmth and harmony with nature.

The Sloane Tower offers a contemporary Miami lifestyle. In this incredible apartment, every minor detail and space is to be of the highest quality. Each apartment unit for sale features large lobby windows with unobstructed views of the Dubai skyline. Homebuyers in Jumeirah Village Circle can choose between one and two bedroom apartments. Yes, The Sloane Tower is a stunningly sophisticated mid-rise masterpiece.

FazWaz UAE are proud to announce must-waited off-plan projects by the leading design-led property developer in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

About FazWaz UAE

FazWaz Group, Southeast Asia's most well-known real estate marketplace, is dedicated to providing customers with the information, motivation, and know-how they need to make informed real estate decisions. FazWaz was founded on the principles of transparency and effectiveness, and both of its services aim to make the real estate market more efficient for both buyers and sellers. FazWaz is coming to Dubai to provide data-driven discussions for homebuyers and investors seeking the best possible price and the opportunity to make informed decisions about their next home.

Media Contact

Company Name: FazWaz UAE

Contact Person: Chan Khanijoun

Email: chanvit@fazwaz.com

Website: www.fazwaz.ae

Social media: Youtube FazWaz , Facebook FazWazAE