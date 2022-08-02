Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Faithful+Gould, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group, has been awarded the project management consultancy (PMC) services contract by Masdar City, to support on the development of the Masdar City Square (MC2) project, which will include Abu Dhabi’s first net zero energy office building on completion.

Masdar City, the sustainability-focused technology and innovation hub in Abu Dhabi, with its consulting partners Faithful+Gould and Woods Bagot, officially broke ground on the innovative project in June. The development will underpin the core values of Masdar City via its commitment to net-zero, technology usage, and wellbeing, by nurturing an expanded community of businesses operating in harmony with the environment.

The MC2 development will cover an area of 29,000 square meters, a Gross Floor Area (GFA) of 50,000 square meters and include seven single and multi-tenant office buildings and a parking facility. As part of this contract, Faithful+Gould will manage project delivery and lead all aspects of the project on behalf of Masdar City. This will cover quality assurance, quality control and environment, health and safety, managing design, construction activity and project close-out, including the evaluation and selection of other consultants. Work on the development will begin this year and is currently scheduled for completion in 2024.

“With an increased focus on driving net zero targets in the Emirates, Masdar City is a world-leading example of a vision that is setting standards for the highest quality of life with the lowest environmental impact,” said Andrew Rotteveel, Managing Director, Program Advisory, Middle East at Atkins, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group. “Through our engineering net zero capabilities and project management expertise, underpinned by digital solutions, we will ensure that the Masdar City Square project is delivered to the highest quality and sustainability standards.”

In line with Masdar City’s contribution to the UAE Net-Zero by 2050 Strategy, six of the MC2 buildings will be 4 Pearl Estidama, LEED Platinum, and WELL Gold certified. LEED Platinum is the highest certification provided by the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design program. WELL Gold is the second highest certification provided by WELL, the world's first building standard that focuses exclusively on human health and wellness. Estidama Pearl Rating System is the green building rating system developed by the Abu Dhabi Urban Planning Council.

Masdar City provides a dynamic ecosystem of education, R&D, innovation and technology, and a unique strategic base through which companies can test new technologies and build their partnerships locally and globally, all while spearheading the innovations to realize greener, more sustainable urban living. All buildings within Masdar City are mandated to achieve a minimum 3 Pearl Estidama rating, meaning they are designed to reduce energy consumption by at least 40% and reduce water consumption by at least 40% compared to provided standards.

A world-leading integrated project and programme management consultancy, Faithful+Gould has built a track record of delivering flagship projects in the Middle East, such as the Bvlgari Resort Dubai, the headquarters of the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism in the UAE, and the King Abdulaziz International Airport and Aldara Hospital in Saudi Arabia. This year, the SNC-Lavalin Group launched DecarbonomicsTM, a data-driven solution to decarbonize the built environment in a cost-effective way and accelerate the global and Middle East region’s journey to net zero. DecarbonomicsTM brings together the group, including Atkins and Faithful+Gould expertise and knowledge of building services, engineering design, asset management, project management, cost consulting, data analytics and data visualizations.

