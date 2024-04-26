Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday called for additional air defense systems to be sent to Kyiv to help protect against Russian strikes, adding that a pause in U.S. funding had helped Moscow seize the initiative.

"This year, Russian jets (have) already used more than 9000 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine and we need the ability to shoot down the air combat aircraft so that they do not approach our positions and borders," Zelenskiy said at the start of a virtual meeting led by the United States on helping arm Ukraine.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the meeting would focus on Ukraine's air defense capabilities.

