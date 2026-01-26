PHOTO
Iran will treat any attack "as an all-out war against us," a senior Iranian official said on Friday ahead of the arrival of a U.S. military aircraft carrier strike group and other assets in the Middle East region in the coming days.
"This military buildup - we hope it is not intended for real confrontation - but our military is ready for the worst-case scenario. This is why everything is on high alert in Iran," said the senior Iranian official, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"This time we will treat any attack - limited, unlimited, surgical, kinetic, whatever they call it - as an all-out war against us, and we will respond in the hardest way possible to settle this," the official said. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols)