No High heels policy; setting new standards of style and comfort

DUBAI - The Fairmont Dubai renewed the uniforms of their front of house staff; the reception desk, bell service staff, concierges, housekeeping and F&B. The hotel commissioned Dress Best Uniform and Corporate Wear, conceptualized by fashion designer, to redesign and create new stylish uniforms that would allow guests to experience the hotel’s concept of bringing lifestyle approach throughout the space. With input from the hotel, the design concept translated into the trendy, vibrant and yet functional uniforms that guests now see on the associates, from the doormen to the guest relations.

Fashion has made a glorious entry into the hotel with the collection being designed with a modern spin. Drawing on the lifestyle modern feel and theme, the new uniforms highlights a neutral color palette, with warm tone shades. For the female staff, the uniform designs feature trendy white sneakers that adapts to the new policy of no more high heels for maximum comfort all day long as part of the new look.

“Having the honor of designing the entire uniforms for this renowned brand has been a dream,” said Koray Duman Sales Director Mena of Dress Best Uniform and Corporate Wear. “My team and I have been working with Fairmont Dubai for months to truly understand the voice and culture of the brand to best create unforms for the property’s diverse team, ensuring they are as comfortable and at ease at work, allowing them to move effortlessly, while still looking chic and stylish.

Throughout the property, uniforms will reflect modern fashion for both men and women with well-tailored pieces. “People are at the heart of all of at Fairmont Dubai and when our people feel their best, they help make guest experiences the best they can be. So, we made it a priority to design uniforms that did just that for our team members; we always care about their comfort and convenience,” explained Kosta Kourotsidis, General Manager of Fairmont Dubai. “We are proud to partner with Dress Best Uniforms and Corporate Wear to outfit the team in comfortable, stylish, and elevated look design, true to the Fairmont spirit and that are an extension of the property’s overall brand story of “The New Fairmont Feeling”.

-Ends-

About Fairmont Dubai

Fairmont Dubai is an icon in Dubai, located in the heart of the shopping capital of the Middle East and on the land of perennial sunshine and pristine beaches. Conveniently located, Fairmont Dubai is just 10 minutes away from the world’s largest shopping centre – The Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, the tallest man-made structure in the world, and the Dubai Fountains, which shoots water as high as a 50-storey building. The hotel is also directly connected to the metro system and is linked to the convention and exhibition areas of the Dubai World Trade Centre by a covered, air-conditioned bridge.

Modeled after an Arabic wind tower (barajeel), this 34 story property features 394 guestrooms and suites, in addition to thirteen contemporary dining and entertainment venues, offering guests an array of gastronomic delights to amuse the palate.

For the business or leisure traveller seeking tranquility and relaxation, Fairmont Dubai features a Health Club and two rooftop swimming pools, providing breathtaking views of sunrise and sunset over an ever-changing Dubai skyline.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Khrystynn Gutierrez

Cluster Marketing Executive – Fairmont Dubai, Ajman and Fujairah

E: khrystynn.gutierrez@fairmont.com