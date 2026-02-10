Abu Dhabi: First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE’s global bank and one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions, has launched its 2026 Ramadan initiative, “Showing up is Rewarding”, in supportof the UAE’s Year of the Family. The campaign is inspired by the everyday ways people show up for those they call family, whether by spending time together, offering support, or backing the homegrown businesses that bring communities closer.

As part of the initiative, FAB is offering total cash prizes of up to AED 40 million, with 20 customers each standing a chance to win up to AED 2 million. Customers can enter the draw by applying for selected FAB products, including credit cards, current and savings accounts, personal loans, mortgages and auto loans, with each qualifying product category providing an opportunity to win AED 500,000.If you’re selected, FAB will match your savings, your spend, or even your loan amount.

Reflecting the spirit of the Year of the Family, the Ramadan initiative also highlights FAB’s long‑term support for UAE‑grown and community‑rooted businesses. By showing up for these enterprises at critical moments of their growth, FAB has helped them scale sustainably and create spaces where families and communities come together. This includes businesses such as Trèsind Studio, Al Barq and % Arabica, whose success stories demonstrate how consistent financial partnership and shared commitment over time translate into cultural impact, job creation and meaningful contributions to the national economy.

Through “Showing up is Rewarding” FAB underscores its ongoing commitment to supporting individuals, families and high potential SMEs with targeted financial solutions and advisory support, thereby helping to strengthen the UAE’s communities and contribute to its long‑term prosperity, during Ramadan and beyond.

