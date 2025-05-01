Exiger specializes in advanced technology and data analytics to help businesses manage risk and compliance effectively across various sectors.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Ministry of Economy has announced that Exiger, a leading provider of AI-powered risk and supply chain management solutions, has joined the UAE’s NextGen FDI initiative. The partnership will see Exiger establish its regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi, investing millions into technology and infrastructure while employing over a hundred AI technologists and experts. This latest addition to NextGen FDI will reinforce the UAE’s position as a hub for cutting-edge technology and compliance solutions, as well as a global AI Center of Excellence.

Exiger was founded with a mission to empower organizations to make informed decisions, leveraging advanced data analytics and AI to provide comprehensive insights into risk management, supply chain compliance and anti-money laundering. With a strong presence across various industries, their innovative approach is set to enhance the UAE’s expertise in these areas, in addition to increasing its capabilities in navigating complex compliance and regulatory challenges.

HE Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, remarked, “Exiger’s expansion into the UAE highlights our commitment to creating an inviting environment for innovative technology companies. Their arrival aligns perfectly with the objectives of the NextGen FDI initiative, as we seek to further integrate advanced risk management and supply chain solutions into our economic landscape. Exiger’s expertise in leveraging technology for risk management will significantly contribute to our efforts in building a resilient economy that is well-prepared to navigate the complexities of today’s global market and future challenges.”

Brandon Daniels, CEO of Exiger, stated, “Exiger is honored to join the UAE’s NextGenFDI program, bringing our AI-powered supply chain solutions to their ambitious vision for resilient, adaptive and transparent trade networks. Our technology, designed to illuminate complex supply chains, reveal optimization opportunities and mitigate risks, will empower companies across the UAE to strengthen their position as a global hub for secure and efficient commerce”

Exiger was founded in 2013 with a mission to make the world a safer and more transparent place to succeed. Since then, the company has expanded to 1,000 employees across 10 global offices, from Singapore to Washington to Vancouver, serving customers worldwide. Exiger counts 150 of the Fortune 500 and over 65 global government agencies among its clients. In 2023, The Carlyle Group, Insights Partners, and JMI invested $1.2 billion to propel Exiger’s rapid growth and AI innovation. Over the past 24 months, Exiger has acquired five supply chain and cyber AI companies, solidifying its position as the largest supply chain risk technology company in the world.

As part of the NextGen FDI initiative, Exiger joins a diverse group of over 100 companies focused on future-oriented sectors, including AI, digital infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, smart mobility and transport. The initiative is a cornerstone of the UAE’s strategy to diversify its economy and establish itself as a global leader in innovation.

The NextGen FDI initiative is designed to attract and support technology-driven companies, providing them with the resources and infrastructure needed to thrive. With a commitment to fostering collaboration and innovation, the initiative aims to create an environment where businesses can flourish and contribute to the UAE's vision for a sustainable and knowledge-driven economy.