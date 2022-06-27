- The rebranding reflects e&’s determination to lead the path towards creating added value for subscribers, shareholders and investors.

Etisalat Egypt announced it is launching “etisalat by e&” as its new brand, in line with the e& Group recent positioning as the global technology and investment conglomerate that digitally empowers societies.

The unveiling of the new brand identity comes at an opportune time while e& progresses towards its ambitious vision by seizing new acquisition opportunities and strategic partnerships.

Hatem Dowidar, Group CEO of e&, said that the rebranding of Etisalat Egypt’s corporate identity aims to create harmony within the Group’s telecommunication brands and align with the Group’s transformation journey and refreshed positioning, especially with regard to accelerating value generation through innovation and digitization.

“We aim to contribute to strengthening Egypt’s digital economy and help create even more opportunities. The brand identity change is in alignment with our strategy to enhance Etisalat’s leadership position in Egypt’s telecommunications market, through innovative solutions and principles that make a tangible difference to our people, shareholders, and investors,” Dowidar added.

Furthermore, Hazem Metwally, Chief Executive Officer of Etisalat Egypt, stated that the new brand identity leverages Etisalat’s leadership position in the Egyptian market with its state-of-the-art infrastructure, robust operations and strong partnerships built upon years of sustainable growth and continuous commitment to innovation.

“Over the past 15 years, we have achieved a lot in creating value for our subscribers, shareholders, people and our communities. Our story of success is one that we want to continue to follow in the future in our new brand evolution and continue to re-invent ourselves so that we make a difference in the market,” Metwally added.

Etisalat Group has changed its brand identity to e&, effective 23 February 2022. Its strategy aims to accelerate growth through the creation of a resilient business model representing the Group’s main business pillars. It is noteworthy that the consolidated revenues for e& in 2021 have reached AED 53.3 billion, while the consolidated net profit has risen to AED 9.3 billion. This reflects the growth prospects into a more holistic digital transformation that builds a new reality for next-generation smart connectivity, innovative digital solutions and cutting-edge technologies.