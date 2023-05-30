Dubai: Envision Racing, the leading Formula E race team and Cartoon Network EMEA, Warner Bros. Discovery’s number one animated series network, have announced a new partnership to engage children and young people in the Race Against Climate Change.

Cartoon Network EMEA will work alongside Envision Racing to create awareness of the global issue of electric waste through joint marketing campaigns, promotions, and gamification. This comes as annual electronic waste production is on track to reach a staggering 75 million tonnes by 2030[1] and includes items such as mobile phones, laptops, MP3 players, plugs and batteries.

Opportunities for participation include the Recover-E-Waste to Race competition, where kids can learn how to design and build a mini–Formula E race car using e-waste, with prize winners being showcased at the London Formula E-Prix on 29 July.

Cartoon Network’s Climate Champions initiative empowers and inspires children to act and help the environment. Kids aged 6-12 can become Climate Champions by taking up daily challenges and making a world of difference together.

With the help of beloved characters from hit shows that include “The Amazing World of Gumball” and “Craig of the Creek,” children can complete tasks and create real, tangible change in their lives while contributing to a community driving sustainability globally.

Since its launch in June 2021, more than 1.5 million challenges have been completed worldwide and this number continues to grow daily.

Sylvain Filippi, Managing Director and CTO at Envision Racing said: “Envision Racing exists to engage fans and the public on the urgency of the climate crisis with the Race Against Climate Change at the centre of our activity. As well as testing new battery technology for cars, we are on a mission to tackle e-waste and to help build a circular economy for electric vehicles.

“This partnership is an incredible opportunity to engage children and young people in the creation of a sustainable future. We’re excited to be working with Cartoon Network to inspire action across the world and can’t wait to get started.”

Monika Oomen, VP Brand, Communications and Digital Content Strategy, Kids EMEA at Warner Bros. Discovery: ”E-waste is an incredibly important issue, but we don’t pay enough attention to it. Through our strategic collaboration with Envision Racing, we want to raise awareness amongst kids and help educate them about how they can play a part in reducing it. We’re delighted to partner with Envision Racing because this will help open up to kids a whole new sporting environment and a world where they are even more empowered to impact the planet positively. Together, we can make a world of difference.

“We look forward to extending our Cartoon Network Climate Champions campaign to equipping kids with the tools to tackle electronic waste in their lives."

FIA Formula E World Championship is the only sport to be certified net zero carbon since inception and has been independently ranked and recognised as the most sustainable sport in the world by the Global Sustainability Benchmark in Sports.

In addition to being the all-time leading points scorers in Formula E, Envision Racing also has a leadership position for sustainability. Its Race Against Climate Change™ program is inspiring and empowering fans and the wider public to take climate action, using Formula E’s platform, Envision Racing aims to make electric mobility and renewable energy a global reality.

About Envision Racing

Envision Racing Formula E Team is one of the founding and most successful outfits in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship – the world’s first ever net-zero carbon sport. Now in its ninth season, Envision Racing are officially the all-time leading points scorers in Formula E.

Owned by Envision Group, it has sustainability running through its DNA and exists for one simple purpose; inspiring generations to take action to tackle climate change and transition to e-mobility and renewable energy in order to accelerate the Race Against Climate Change.

Formula E is an environment where high performance and sustainability powerfully co-exist and Envision Racing is known as the 'greenest team on the greenest grid', being the first and only carbon neutral certified team (PAS 2060), awarded the FIA's 3 Star Sustainability Accreditation, and the first to sign up to the UNFCCC Sports for Climate Action Framework.

For the 2022/23 Formula E season, Envision Racing will see Sebastien Buemi begin his first season with the team alongside New Zealand driver Nick Cassidy. Overseeing Envision Racing is Managing Director Sylvain Filippi, who has been with the team since day one. Meanwhile, Envision Group’s Franz Jung continues his role as Chairman of the Board.

For further information visit www.envision-racing.com

About Cartoon Network

Cartoon Network is a division of Warner Bros. Discovery and the #1 global animated series network, offering the best in original content for kids and families with such hits as Apple & Onion, Ben 10, Craig of the Creek, The Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivandoe, The Amazing World of Gumball, Teen Titans Go!, We Baby Bears, and more. Seen in more than 185 countries, over 450 million homes and in 33 languages, Cartoon Network inspires the next generation of creators and innovators by engaging its audience at the intersection of creativity and technology. Its award-winning pro-social initiatives, Stop Bullying: Speak Up and Cartoon Network Buddy Network are acknowledged and often used resources for kids and adults looking for tools that can assist in dealing with the ongoing issue of bullying.

