Muscat, Oman: Just when Oman thought there cannot be any more RED, Vodafone ups its game by releasing two additional plans tailored for those looking for more. RED Explore and RED Pioneer join Vodafone’s permanent line-up of subscription-based plans; RED Advance, RED Premium and RED Elite, offering competitive data and voice allowances worry-free. As with all RED plans, the latest additions also include roaming in GCC and Vodafone destinations worldwide, easy onboarding through the My Vodafone App with eSIM, unrestricted hot spotting and speeds, great value-add-ons and much more.

Since early 2021, Vodafone has been gradually changing the technology landscape in Oman. Operating a worry-free subscription-based business model, it is giving customers an enlightened perspective on telecom needs, by providing the agility and freedom to either change or auto-renew their plans on a monthly basis – no strings attached.

“We consider our customers part of our Research and Development team and since our launch, we have been carefully monitoring and analysing their usage, consumption and inquiries, identifying patterns that guided us in designing our RED plans,” said Aisha Al Kiyumi, Vodafone’s Pricing Manager. “Vodafone in Oman is a mobile technology company established for a purpose, and that is connect. Connect people, connect businesses, connect industries through simple, flexible, worry-free telecom services.”

The new RED Explore includes 25GB and 500 minutes for 12 OMR monthly while RED Pioneer offers customers a jaw-dropping 80GB, unlimited local calls and 200 international minutes for only 24 OMR monthly. The original REDs continue to lead the market with Social and Entertainment Passes for TikTokers, YouTubers and streamers to enjoy.

Vodafone is available across Oman through the My Vodafone App on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Huawei AppGallery and in more than 3,500 partner outlets across Oman in addition to the Vodafone Hub in Mall of Oman. The complete list can be found on www.vodafone.om

Vodafone RED Plans:

RED Advance includes a 5GB data allowance and 150 minutes for 4 OMR.

RED Premium offers total of 15GB; 10GB local data, 5GB Social Pass and 300 minutes for 8 OMR.

RED Explore includes total of 25GB; 15GB local data, 10GB Social and 500 minutes for 12 OMR.

RED Elite includes total of 35GB data; 20GB local data, 10GB Social Pass and 5GB Entertainment Pass for 16 OMR.

RED Pioneer includes total of 80GB; 40GB local data, 20GB Social Pass, 20GB Entertainment Pass, 200 international minutes and unlimited local calls for 24 OMR.

About Vodafone in the Sultanate of Oman:

Vodafone Oman was established through a strategic partnership between the Oman Future Telecommunication Company and Vodafone Group, one of the largest providers of mobile, fixed, broadband and digital TV services.

In 2021, the Company obtained a Class I License to establish and operate public mobile telecommunications services in the Sultanate, becoming the third telecom operator in the local market.

Vodafone seeks to employ the latest technologies and digital solutions in the world of telecommunications, aligning its efforts to contribute towards the achievement of the Oman Vision 2040 objectives. This is made possible by giving individuals, companies, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) the opportunity to foster innovation.

The Omanisation percentage within the Vodafone team exceeds 90%, showcasing the company's significant interest in developing local talent, knowledge exchange and localizing technology. These are further enhanced through the provision of a sophisticated work environment that stimulates self-development and creativity.

Vodafone firmly believes that talented individuals, together with cutting-edge technologies, can lead the way towards building a bright future that is sought-after by everyone. The company’s belief is reflected in its chosen slogan, ‘Together, we can’. https://www.vodafone.om/

