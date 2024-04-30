Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – ENGIE, a global leader in energy solutions, will highlight its substantial expansion in desalination capabilities across Saudi Arabia when it attends the Saudi Water Forum this November. With over two decades of experience in Saudi Arabia, ENGIE has been vital in combatting water scarcity through cutting-edge solutions, aligning with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 for sustainable development.

ENGIE is currently developing significant desalination projects such as the Yanbu 4 and Jubail 3B, which will contribute towards improved water resource management in the region. Yanbu 4, a groundbreaking 450,000 m3/day reverse osmosis plant, integrated with a 20MW solar energy facility, marks the Kingdom's first water desalination initiative under a public-private partnership model. Meanwhile, the Jubail 3B project, with a daily capacity of 570,000 m3 and a 60MW solar energy provision, reinforces ENGIE's commitment to innovative and sustainable water production solutions.

Despite challenges presented by the global pandemic, ENGIE has demonstrated resilience and continued commitment to providing sustainable, low-carbon water solutions to Saudi Arabia’s remote areas.

Following the honorary visit to Engie’s booth by HE Eng. Abdulrahman Abdulmohsen Al-Fadley, Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, Engie representatives Mohammed Al Hajjaj, CEO of ENGIE in Saudi Arabia, along with Latifa Lasine, head of ENGIE’s Desalination Center of Excellence, will be available for interviews at the forum. They will share their insights into the transformative impact of these projects on the regional water landscape and discuss ENGIE's ongoing initiatives to lead sustainable development in the water sector.

“We are proud to contribute towards Saudi Arabia’s strategic vision by introducing sustainable and innovative water solutions that cater to the growing needs of the Kingdom," stated Mohammed Al Hajjaj. "Projects like Yanbu 4 and Jubail 3B not only represent technological advancements in desalination, but also reflect our dedication to environmental stewardship and economic sustainability.”

The Saudi Water Forum will provide a platform for ENGIE to showcase its leadership in sustainable water management and to explore further opportunities for innovation in the desalination sector. The event will convene industry leaders, policymakers, and experts from around the world, fostering discussions on the future of water security and sustainability.

ENGIE invites all attendees to join their sessions and learn more about their revolutionary projects and strategies for advancing water desalination and sustainability in Saudi Arabia and beyond.

