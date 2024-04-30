LONDON, UK: - Engage Works, a leading creative technology agency, is proud to announce its expansion into Saudi Arabia with the acquisition of a new trade license and the imminent launch of a new office in the Kingdom.

This strategic move underscores Engage Works' commitment to serving clients and partners in the region and marks a significant milestone in the company's growth trajectory.

Alex McCuaig, Strategy Director at Engage Works, will represent the company at The Saudi Entertainment and Amusement (SEA) Expo 2024. During this event, he will unveil a significant announcement about the launch of a world-leading experience in Medina, which Engage Works has meticulously designed and delivered. Since its soft launch in March, the experience has already received rave reviews from visitors, who have described it as "spectacular," "an incredible place," and "truly remarkable."

The SEA Expo brings together world-class entertainment and attraction professionals. With over 300 exhibitors showcasing innovations, it is the largest event in the Middle East, enabling collaboration and innovation in the industry. This year's event will take place from 7 to 9 May 2024 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Centre in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Engage Works is renowned for its ability to leverage innovative technology and creative thinking to design and deliver state-of-the-art cultural and brand experiences. Trusted by notable clients such as Sky, Landsec, Accenture, Google, British Land, KPMG, Microsoft, EY and museums throughout the UK and the Middle East, Engage Works is poised to revolutionise cultural experiences across the Middle East and beyond.



Alex McCuaig, Strategy Director at Engage Works said: "We're excited to announce that we're expanding into Saudi Arabia this Summer, and will be joining other industry leaders at the SEA Expo 2024.



"This is a great opportunity for us to showcase our expertise in creating immersive experiences and to collaborate with other industry leaders to drive innovation and engagement in the region. We've already won several projects in Saudi Arabia, and the establishment of an outpost there demonstrates our commitment to continuing to do business there, expanding our offerings, and delivering bigger and better projects with our local partners."

About Engage Works:

Engage Works is a creative technology agency that specialises in designing, developing, and delivering state-of-the-art innovation environments for corporate, brand, and cultural experiences. With a unique approach that combines innovative technology, immersive experiences, and creative thinking, Engage Works fosters genuine engagement and drives businesses forward. Notable clients such as Sky, Landsec, Accenture, Google, British Land, KPMG, Microsoft, and EY, trust Engage Works to enhance communication, drive collaboration, accelerate sales, and transform their businesses through powerful, immersive storytelling. Join us as we pioneer the next era of human engagement and innovation.

