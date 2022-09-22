Abu Dhabi, UAE – Emirates Steel Arkan (ADX: EMSTEEL), the largest publicly traded steel and building materials company in the UAE, this week took part as the diamond sponsor of the 2022 Annual Meeting of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) which took place at the ADNOC Business Center in Abu Dhabi between 19-23 September.

Standardization plays a key role in Emirates Steel Arkan’s strategy for diversifying its revenue sources and increasing international exports. The Group’s support of the ISO meeting will help facilitate dialogue around international standards and their role in addressing global challenges.

Engineer Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group CEO of Emirates Steel Arkan, said: “This year, we increased the number of our export markets to over 60, with half of our steel output now going to customers all over the world, each with their own product specifications. Managing the quality of our product range is critical to the success of our business and only viable through the application of internationally recognised standards. Decarbonization is another factor which demands the application of new standards. Standardizing decarbonization potentials in our industry would support the decarbonization of energy-intensive industries. That is why we are proud to be a diamond sponsor of this event.

He added, “The UAE’s hosting of the ISO event underlines its international reputation in standardization and highlights the country’s role as a leading global industrial hub and trusted industrial partner of choice. By hosting this year’s ISO annual meeting, the UAE has shown its commitment to implementing the top international standards and supporting the national economy by establishing a new era of excellence and quality.”

Organized by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), the event will take place in the presence of Her Excellency Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, the UAE Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology and Ulrika Francke, President of ISO.

About Emirates Steel Arkan Group

Emirates Steel Arkan Group is a public joint stock company (ADX: EMSTEEL) and the UAE’s largest steel and building materials manufacturer. The Group leverages cutting-edge rolling mill technologies to supply the domestic and international markets with high-quality finished products including wire rods, rebars, heavy sections and sheet piles. Additionally, the Group produces premium cement, blocks, pipes, and dry mortar, creating a one-stop shop for the manufacturing and construction sectors.

Emirates Steel Arkan is the largest producer of heavy and jumbo sections, the only producer of hot rolled sheet piles in the region and the fourth steelmaker in the world to receive the ASME accreditation to produce nuclear grade rebar. The Group is also the first steelmaker in the world to capture its CO2 emissions and the first manufacturing company in the Middle East to be verified for (LEED) green building system documentation.

The Group is actively contributing to the UAE's industrial strategy ‘Operation 300bn’ by delivering market-leading products to local industries, creating job opportunities for UAE nationals, and enhancing its sustainable practices. Through SENAAT, Emirates Steel Arkan is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

