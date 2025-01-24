Airline will also restore services to Baghdad from 1 February

Dubai, UAE: Emirates will restart services to Beirut, Lebanon from 1 February 2025 with a daily flight. The airline will also reinstate daily services to Baghdad in Iraq on the same day.

From February, Emirates’ daily flights to Rafic Al Hariri International Airport will be served by a Boeing 777-300ER in three classes, offering more than 5,000 seats both ways each week, and adding more choice, increased comfort and enhanced connectivity from Beirut to Dubai and onwards to the airline’s network of more than 140 destinations.

From 1 April 2025, the airline will scale up its operations and layer on a second daily service to Beirut with the addition of the EK957/958 morning service, which is also set to be operated with a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in three classes.

The airline will operate to Beirut and Baghdad with the following schedule (all times are local):