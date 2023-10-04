Abu Dhabi – Emirates Motor Company, the authorized general distributor for Mercedes-Benz in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, is delighted to announce the grand reopening of the Mercedes-Benz showroom at Marina Mall. The extensively renovated Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) showroom, spanning an impressive 2,450 square meters, promises a luxurious new experience for Mercedes-Benz enthusiasts.

Nestled in the heart of Marina Mall, the revamped showroom showcases a captivating collection of 20 Mercedes-Benz vehicles, ranging from sleek sports cars to versatile SUVs. As visitors explore the impressive selection, they can indulge in the experience while savouring freshly brewed coffee from the inviting barista corner. With three dedicated customer welcome and consultation areas, guests will receive personalized attention from our team of experts.

For those seeking more than just automobiles, the Mercedes-Benz Lifestyle and Accessories Shop awaits visitors with a tempting array of the iconic brand's lifestyle collection and merchandise. Moreover, the dedicated CPO showroom features a private vehicle handover bay, ensuring a seamless and convenient handover service for our valued customers.

As part of our commitment to embracing sustainable mobility, the new showroom proudly accommodates two electric vehicle chargers for Mercedes-Benz all-electric vehicles. Additionally, two customizable TV screens engage and inform visitors, while a captivating highlight vehicle stage, accompanied by a vast 7-meter LED display, offers a fully immersive and personalized experience.

Every Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Car undergoes a rigorous 53 multi-point inspection to ensure the utmost quality and satisfaction for our customers. Backed by a minimum of 12 months warranty and 12 months of roadside assistance, our approved vehicles provide peace of mind and confidence with every purchase.

Furthermore, Emirates Motor Company is also thrilled to unveil the extensively renovated Mussafah Service Centre on July 1st. Spanning an impressive 2,500 square meters, the service centre boasts a revamped experience featuring a new service lane concept that allows customers to drive directly into the facility. Six exclusive semi-private consultation areas with five digital screens enhance the customer experience, offering a customized and interactive service journey.

Designed for customer convenience, the Mussafah Service Centre also features a barista corner, a dedicated Mercedes-Benz Boutique, a renovated Parts Sales Counter, and state-of-the-art amenities. With six receiving bays, all furnished with lifts, 16 delivery bays, EV chargers, and dedicated prayer rooms, every aspect of the service centre has been meticulously designed to elevate customer satisfaction.

The Service Centre ensures swift customer response times by utilizing cutting-edge vehicle plate recognition technology. Each Service Advisor will employ a tablet for the vehicle check, enabling them to provide visual information to customers through the digital screens in the customer area. The new Mercedes-Benz digital experience allows unparalleled customization to meet customers' unique preferences and requirements.

Commenting on the occasion, Ahmed Abdul Jalil Al Fahim, Chairman of Al Fahim Group, remarked, " We are thrilled to unveil the magnificent transformation of the Marina Mall showroom in Abu Dhabi, along with our state-of-the-art service centre. With this investment, we aim to continuously elevate the benchmark of automotive excellence, setting a new luxury and customer satisfaction standard in Abu Dhabi and beyond."

Mohammed Al Momani, General Manager at Emirates Motor Company, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, " Our new showroom at Marina Mall is a testament to our commitment to offering the finest selection of new and certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz cars. From luxury sedans to high-performance SUVs, we have something for every discerning driver. In addition, our newly opened Mussafah service centre ensures that your vehicle receives the utmost care and attention it deserves. We invite you to visit our Marina Mall showroom and experience the epitome of automotive excellence first hand.”

In line with its commitment to continuous improvement, Emirates Motor Company has already commenced renovations for the Al Ain Service Centre, with completion scheduled for 2024. This strategic move exemplifies the company's dedication to expanding its service offerings and providing exceptional value to its esteemed customers and brand enthusiasts.

