Emerging Travel Group, a global travel tech company operating RateHawk, ZenHotels and Rountrip brands, strengthens its flight offering by expanding its integration with Travelport. This will simplify post-booking management for travel professionals, including ticket issuing, voiding, and voluntary refunds. As the peak season has approached, this and other product updates are aimed at making flight bookings easier and more convenient.

The company began integrating Travelport’s supply in 2025, adding air tickets from its platform to RateHawk, a multi-product booking platform for travel professionals, and Roundtrip, an all-in-one solution for corporate travel. On both platforms, travel agents and travel managers can also access fares and content from Travelport’s GDS, including NDC content from some of the airlines.

“Direct access to various offers from airlines is essential for travel professionals, as it allows them to manage clients’ itineraries and make adjustments without additional communication with third-party providers. This also accelerates the booking process and their customer service. Our extended partnership with Travelport gives our partners this necessary convenience, and it's especially timely for the peak season,” says Fredrik Bonnalt, Head of Non-Accommodation Supply at Emerging Travel Group.



Jason Toothman, Travelport’s Chief Commercial Officer, adds: “Our expanding relationship with Emerging Travel Group reflects the growing demand for seamless, end-to-end air content management within a single workflow. TripServices, Travelport’s platform for building and managing travel products, gives travel professionals the tools to access, book and manage content at speed, and it is also the platform through which our recently announced collaboration with Cognizant and Anthropic comes to life. That collaboration brings deeper AI capability into the workflows and features travel builders rely on every day, reducing manual effort, sharpening decisions and delivering more relevant experiences for travellers.”

Apart from the continuous collaboration with Travelport, Emerging Travel Group has strategic plans to get IATA accreditation for several legal entities across the globe. The first accreditation has already been obtained in Germany.

About Emerging Travel Group

Emerging Travel Group is a UAE-based online travel group founded in 2010 that operates travel brands for individual travelers, B2B travel professionals, and corporate customers in over 190 source markets.

Our products help clients book all types of travel services: more than 3.2 million hotels from over 250,000 properties contracted directly, flight tickets of 450 airlines, transfers in 150 countries, car rental, and other travel-related services.

Emerging Travel Group employs more than 3,900 people across the USA, Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and South Africa in roles ranging from product and business development to specialized multilingual customer support for all our customers, whether they are trade partners, corporate travelers, or individuals simply booking their hotels online.



About Travelport

Travelport is the intelligent infrastructure travel provider that powers bookings for hundreds of thousands of travel suppliers worldwide. Ranked First from 160 Travel Software Suppliers (G2 Survey December 2025). Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, Travelport operates in more than 165 countries. For more information, visit www.travelport.com.

Press Contact

Anita Gusich,

Head of PR

pr@emergingtravel.com