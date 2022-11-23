Dubai: Etisalat UAE, now branded as etisalat by e& today announced that football fans in the UAE will be able to enjoy the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ exclusively on beIN, the Official Broadcaster of the tournament in the Middle East & North Africa, through Evision, the entertainment and streaming division of e& Life (part of e&).

Fans will be able to watch their favourite teams on beIN SPORTS’ dedicated FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ channels, MAX 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and beIN 4K through eLife TV. The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM package comes bundled with the beIN PREMIUM package, which offers 57 additional sports and entertainment channels for the whole family.

"eLife TV is once again proud to partner with beIN that is broadcasting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM live for audiences in the UAE. This tournament is a momentous event and is the highlight of the sporting calendar that appeals to sports fans and all viewers alike. We look forward to cheering on our teams and are sure to give our customers a very exciting experience," said Khaled ElKhouly, Chief Consumer Officer at Etisalat UAE.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM package is available for a special one-time fee of AED 700 (a saving of AED 125) with the first 2 months of beIN PREMIUM included. beIN PREMIUM costs AED 110/month from the 3rd month.

eLife TV already provides access to beIN MAX channels 1 to 6, an exclusive beIN 4K channel, beIN CONNECT and 57 other channels of sport and entertainment for the whole family as part of the beIN ULTIMATE package. Existing beIN ULTIMATE customers can enjoy the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

To enjoy all the special moments of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM, customers can simply subscribe or upgrade to beIN packages on eLife TV. The matches will be live on beIN MAX channels and as part of the beIN ULTIMATE pack will also be available in 4K on beIN 4K through eLife TV channel 772. In addition, customers can enjoy other exclusive beIN sporting events. including the UEFA Champions League, English Premier League, Ligue 1, La Liga, Bundesliga, NBA, Tennis Grand Slams, FA Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Motor GP, and upcoming exclusive events, making it an excellent value proposition for sports lovers.

eLife TV subscribers can subscribe/upgrade to FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM package through an easy-to-use self-service called ‘Subscribe on Screen’.

Etisalat Group has changed its brand identity to e&, effective on February 2022. Its strategy aims to accelerate growth through the creation of a resilient business model represented by Group’s main business pillars.

The telecoms business currently continues to be led by etisalat by e& in the Group’s home market and e& international markets, upholding the Group’s rich telecoms heritage, bolstering the strong telecoms network and maximising value for the Group’s various customer segments.

Ramping up the digital services for individuals to elevate their digital-driven lifestyle, e& life brings next-generation technologies through smart platforms in entertainment, retail and financial technology. e& enterprise focuses on maximising value through its end-to-end solutions in cybersecurity, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), as well as deploying mega projects, in order to enable the digital transformation of governments, large-scale enterprises and corporates. e& capital allows the Group to focus its efforts on driving new investments while maximising shareholder value and strengthening the Group’s global presence.

-Ends-