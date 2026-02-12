Dubai, UAE – Elevision has announced that their full portfolio residential media will be available across communities managed by Dubai Holding Community Management (DHCM), marking this one of the largest residential digital media rollouts in the UAE to date.

The partnership will see Elevision deployed across DHCM’s entire managed portfolio, covering 350 residential buildings in total, including 279 newly added communities. As part of the rollout, 564 new digital screens will be installed, bringing the combined network to 858 active screens across elevator lobbies, hallways, gyms, and shared spaces.

The installation will be completed over a three-month phased rollout, with screens integrated seamlessly into day-to-day residential environments. The expanded network is expected to reach approximately 90,000 residents, offering brands and community stakeholders access to highly attentive, high trust residential audiences.

Niall Sallam, CEO of Elevision, said: “This partnership reflects a shared belief that residential environments deserve communication that is thoughtful, relevant, and beautifully executed. Working across DHCM’s full portfolio allows us to create a consistent media layer that supports community life while offering brands access to audiences in moments of genuine attention.”

Faraj Osman Zarif, executive director, customer experience, marketing and digitalisation, Dubai Holding Community Management, said: “Our focus within our communities is to always ensure an elevated experience, and Elevision's residential media solutions provides us a modern and innovative way to connect with residents in our communities consistently. These digital screens in elevators and lobbies will bring community news and updates and related brand information to residents in a non-intrusive manner.”

The portfolio includes some of Dubai’s most prominent residential destinations such as Nikki Beach Residences, Jumeirah Madinat Living, District One, Canal Front, among others.

The partnership brings together DHCM’s focus on community quality, smart living, and resident experience with Elevision’s world-class lifestyle channels, proprietary CMS, real-time data reporting and expertise in context-rich residential media.

With this expansion, Elevision continues to strengthen its position as a leading residential media network operator in the UAE, delivering scalable, premium communication across some of the country’s most sought after living environments.

About Elevision

Elevision operates one of the largest Out of Home media networks across the UAE and the UK, connecting premium residential communities and lifestyle led commercial landmarks through context rich communication. The network reaches more than one million unique viewers each month, combining curated content, data informed placements, and high trust environments to support brands, property partners, and communities.

About Dubai Holding Community Management

Dubai Holding Community Management is driving the evolution of community living in Dubai, creating sustainable, connected, and people-centric neighbourhoods that anticipate the needs of today and tomorrow. With a portfolio of more than 58 master communities, 381 jointly-owned properties and 90,000 homes, the organisation delivers resident-first service through strategic planning, technological innovation, and operational excellence. By fostering engagement, wellbeing, and a sense of belonging, Dubai Holding Community Management is setting the standard for future communities with a commitment to national growth, innovation, and long-term societal impact.