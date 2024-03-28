Cairo, Egypt: H.E Dr. Amr Talaat, Egypt’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology, witnessed the signing of key contracts for the design and development of cutting-edge CPE-VDSL Router peripherals. These contracts, a collaboration between the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA), Telecom Egypt, and the winning local companies, mark a significant stride in Egypt’s commitment to ICT development. The project, aligned with the Egypt Makes Electronics (EME) presidential initiative, aims to introduce locally designed and manufactured high-speed internet routers, deepen local manufacturing and diminish reliance on imports of electronic products.

ITIDA, in collaboration with Telecom Egypt, aims to develop and manufacture electronic products locally, primarily high-speed internet routers (CPE), to meet Telecom Egypt’s local and regional demand through domestic manufacturing.

The collaborative efforts of ITIDA and Telecom Egypt involved a call for proposals, resulting in the selection and support of three innovative projects presented by highly qualified enterprises in the Egyptian market, namely El Sewedy Electrometer Group (EMG), ElAraby Group, BioBusiness Egypt, and HitekNOFAL OPTIX Alliance, tasked with designing of the CPE routers for manufacturing.

Contracts were officially signed by ITIDA’s CEO, Engineer Ahmed ELZaher, Managing Director and CEO of Telecom Egypt, Engineer Mohamed Nasr, Engineer Emad El Sewedy, CEO of El Sewedy Electro-meter Egypt, Dr. Mamdouh Mahmoud ElAraby, Vice Chairman of The Board of El-Araby Group, and CEO of BioBusiness Egypt, Engineer Mostafa El Wakeel, and Dr. Mohamed Nofal Chairman of HitekNOFAL OPTIX.

Dr. Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, affirmed that this signing marks a new step in cooperation, establishing partnerships with the private sector and aiming to enhance the exerted efforts to establish Egypt as a leading regional hub for electronics industry, through designing and manufacturing the first Egyptian CPE-VDSL Router peripherals. He added: “We aim to thoroughly localize the electronics industry to achieve self-sufficiency in the local market, boosting the export of Egyptian electronic products on a global scale.”

Talaat noted that MCIT is keen to create a supportive investment climate by attracting companies to manufacture and invest in Egypt, serve the local market, and export to regional markets, within the framework of the national initiative “Egypt Makes Electronics”.

The ICT Minister pointed out that, recently, various agreements have been signed with companies in the field of manufacturing mobile phones and other electronic devices. This is within the framework of MCIT’s commitment to localize the electronics industry and focus on creating real added value.

Ahmed ELZaher, CEO of ITIDA, emphasized that this collaboration aligns with ITIDA’s commitment to advancing the information technology sector. Through the launch of specialized programs and initiatives, ITIDA aims to identify and address the local industry needs, and foster investments in both the IT and Electronics sectors.

ELZaher highlighted that, as per the signed contracts, collaborative efforts with the winning companies will focus on designing a high-quality and cost-effective Egyptian product tailored for the local market. This strategic initiative aims to contribute significantly to the growth and development of the electronics industry in Egypt.

Mohamed Nasr, Managing Director, and CEO of Telecom Egypt, expressed, “We take pride in this collaboration, marking a significant stride towards developing and localizing the electronics industry in Egypt while enhancing local capabilities in designing and manufacturing telecommunications devices.”

He continued, stating, “Through this project, our goal is to manufacture CPE-VDSL Router peripherals, contributing to an enhanced communication experience for our customers, meeting their needs more effectively. Working closely with ITIDA and local partners, we are dedicated to ensuring the success of this project, achieving the desired results, and attaining self-sufficiency in this vital sector.”

Nasr emphasized, “We are thrilled to provide advanced and innovative solutions that align with our customers’ aspirations, further solidifying our position as a strategic partner for companies in Egypt and contributing to maintaining our leadership in the telecommunications industry in Egypt and the region.” Nasr stressed Telecom Egypt’s full support for the development of the local ICT industry and initiatives fostering collaboration between the government and the private sector to enhance the country’s ICT infrastructure.

-Ends-

About ITIDA:

The Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA), is the executive IT arm of the Egyptian Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and is primarily concerned with building the capacities of the local IT companies, attracting and servicing multi-national IT companies, and growing a qualified, sustainable, and deployable talent pool.

ITIDA adheres to a Public-Private Partnership mode to achieve the goals of the IT industry and create a cooperative business environment. ITIDA is positioned as a one-stop-shop for foreign direct investors seeking to enhance their global offering using what Egypt has to offer and the competitive advantages of the country.