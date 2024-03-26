Following the successful implementation of Phase I of the Women in Tech-Future Jobs project, which trained over 140 young women in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Egypt, J.P. Morgan and EFE are launching Phase II of this expanded regional support from J.P. Morgan. This new two-year project will train 195 Saudi, Bahraini, and Egyptian women for high-quality IT related jobs in their countries’ respective sectors like e-commerce, digital marketing, and cybersecurity, with focus areas on workforce readiness and career readiness with technical skills. This project will focus on fast-growing sectors in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Egypt with programming targeting young women in each country to find jobs that require digital skills and knowledge.

“We are very excited about this project,” commented Khaled Hobballah, Senior Country Officer for MENA. “Many young women across Bahrain, Egypt and Saudi Arabia are incredibly ambitious and want to work in high-growth IT sectors like e-commerce, cybersecurity and digital marketing. Not only will this project prepare them to work in dynamic workplaces, it will also encourage them to further develop their skills and grow professionally.”

“EFE is excited to see J.P. Morgan’s ongoing support continue and expand further in MENA region. The need to address youth employment challenges has never been greater, and I am particularly pleased by the emphasis on supporting young women in Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. Together with J.P. Morgan we have seen the profound positive impact that preparing youth for workplace success, and securing a first job can have on a youth and their family. With a focus on quality jobs in digital and IT sectors, we hope to not only impact those gaining employment, but open the doors for other women to follow into these important sectors,” said Andrew Baird, President & CEO, EFE-Global.

Throughout the recent years, the Saudi government has promoted policies that would provide rapid support to the market with financial subsidies, resources, and leadership to control the outbreak and reduce the direct impact on sectors. The Egyptian government has launched a wave of reforms that would allow the private sector to expand, aiming to generate more jobs and reduce poverty for workers in the informal and private sectors. The three governments have made youth labor force participation in high-growth sectors like ICT, e-commerce, digital marketing, and cybersecurity a top priority.

In line with Saudi Vision 2030, Bahrain’s Vision 2030, the Egyptian government’s economic recovery plan, and Egypt Vision 2030, EFE will carry out programming in all three countries to equip 60 Bahraini, 45 Saudi, and 90 Egyptian women with the professional training and connections to employers that are necessary to secure employment opportunities. The project is an initiative that provides demand-driven training linked to jobs as one of the key tools for reducing unemployment and expanding economic opportunities for young Saudi, Bahraini, and Egyptian women, with a focus on employment in the high-growth sectors that need digital skills and IT knowledge.

“We are very pleased to partner again with J.P. Morgan to enable Saudi, Bahraini, and Egyptian female youth reach their potential by empowering them with the cutting-edge skills to compete in growing sectors, especially in the digital-based economy, for the future of work,” said EFE-Global’s Director of Gulf Programs, Amr Abdallah. “The skills that these young women will acquire are based on the proven model that has enabled EFE in Saudi to connect over 12,000 youth to the world of work, in which 52% of them are young Saudi women. We look forward to the continued support from J.P. Morgan” Noted Amr Abdallah.

Stronger IT infrastructure in all three countries was recognized as necessary to support remote work and protect businesses from cyber-attacks. Therefore, there will be a need for more technology-oriented youth entering the workforce to fill the gap for jobs like digital marketing, cybersecurity professionals, coders, etc. Affiliates are engaging with the Saudi Ministry of Information and Telecommunication, the Bahraini Business Community and Chambers of Commerce, and the Egyptian Ministry of Labor to support their respective governments’ recovery and economic plans.

The continued support EFE has received from J.P. Morgan and the launch of Phase II of this project in Egypt, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia represent a leap forward in realizing the underrepresented potential of young Arab women in diverse digital spaces and linking them to job placements, business start-up support, and mentoring opportunities.

-Ends-