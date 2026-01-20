Abu Dhabi, UAE: EDGE Group and Qatar’s Barzan Holdings have agreed to establish a joint venture focused on the collaborative development of advanced defence technologies, reinforcing long-term industrial cooperation between the UAE and Qatar.

The agreement was formalised at a signing ceremony held at DIMDEX 2026, which commenced today in Qatar’s capital city, Doha. The joint venture is intended to support the co-development of technologies aligned with evolving national security requirements, while reinforcing sustainable industrial capability in the UAE and Qatar. It brings together complementary strengths across expertise, operational insight, and industrial capacity, enabling a more integrated approach to development and delivery.

Visitors can engage with EDGE’s full capability offering at DIMDEX 2026, Stand H8 132 being held at the Qatar National Convention Centre, Doha, until 22 January.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Technologies & Industrialisation, and Homeland Security.

About Barzan Holdings

Barzan Holdings is a leading defence and security company that aims to strengthen Qatar’s sovereignty and strategic position by investing in the long-term development of its human capital and armed forces capabilities.

As the commercial gateway for the country’s military industry, Barzan Holdings prioritizes impactful collaborations and global partnerships that foster knowledge exchange and investments into innovative defence technologies to keep Qatar at the forefront of present and future market opportunities.

Through its global portfolio of investments and joint ventures, Barzan Holdings serves as a knowledge and technology hub that drives efficiencies in delivery and execution to meet the various needs of Qatar’s defence and security sector.

