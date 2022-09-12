Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Eataly, the world’s largest Italian food market and restaurant concept chain - operated by AZADEA Group, has opened a fourth location in the UAE, this time at the country’s newest shopping centre, Dubai Hills Mall.

Adding to its successful operations at Dubai Mall, Dubai Festival City, and Eataly at The Beach (JBR), the new 1,000 square-foot, 250-cover venue includes an outdoor terrace, marketplace, and even a dedicated cheese room filled with a wide selection of Italian formaggi.

Offering the high-quality Italian culinary experience expected of the world-renowned brand, Eataly customers can enjoy a quintessential taste of Italy via the brand’s “Eat, Shop, and Learn” mantra. Mert Askin, Regional F&B President at AZADEA Group, said selecting Dubai Hills Mall as a new location was an easy decision.

“Building on the success of our other Eataly stores in Dubai, we continue to seek growth opportunities to bring this unique experience closer to our guests,” said Askin. “Dubai Hills, with its connectivity to the heart of the city, as well as its multiuse nature with commercial and residential catchment, was a natural target area when thinking of expansion. Eataly’s newest location in Dubai Hills Mall will provide the full ‘Eat, Shop, and Learn’ experience.”

EAT TRADITIONAL ITALIAN CUISINE

Whether it is Eataly’s full-service restaurant, casual dining, or quick service counters, all three boast a selection of dine-in and takeaway options, making exquisite Italian gastronomy easily accessible to customers regardless of their schedules.

The expansive menu at Dubai Hills Mall will feature Italian favourites including Eataly’s iconic signature pizza and pasta dishes, as well as a variety of salads, breads – panini, focaccia, more – and classic meals to go. All are typically made in house with Eataly’s fresh, high-quality local ingredients.

Diners can also visit the restaurant’s dedicated Café area, which serves up daily everything from breakfast, lunch, and late-night bites to the very best coffee and artisanal Venchi gelato in a range of flavours – including the famous Piemontese IGP Hazelnut. Its full-service Il Gran Caffé Illy bar is inspired by the elegant cafes of Italy, while its Pasticceria offers classic, house-made Italian pastries that leave customers salivating.

Eataly also prides itself on its rapid service Alla Pala area, which is housed inside the restaurant and brings Rome’s favourite street foods quickly to life. Made with the best Italian ingredients, the offerings include everything from cannoli to tiramisu.

SHOP FROM MORE THAN 1,500 ITALIAN PRODUCTS

Eataly’s in-house store will serve as a beacon for diners, those eager to share and savour the experience with others by way of gift cards, and curious experimenters looking to try traditional Italian cuisine in the comfort of their own homes. With more than 1000 dry products available, customers can shop for local, fresh produce, premium high-quality ingredients, and Italian products, seasonal Christmas gift hampers, a wide selection of cheeses accompanied by Italian cured meats and cold cuts, olive oil and balsamic vinegars, freshly made bread, more than 60 types of pasta, sauces, and much more in store along with an online retail experience via AZADEA’s website.

LEARN AT LA SCUOLA

Ready to learn a new skill this season? Carrying forward Eataly’s brand ethos to bring the knowledge of Italian culture and cuisine to food enthusiasts, the restaurant concept chain will bring cooking classes to the venue for children, hosted by Eatalian Chef.

The little chefs will be taught how to make pizza and pasta, while learning more about Italian culture and cuisine during the hour-long food and culture classes as Eataly’s chefs offer fun tips and tricks.

Eataly is open to the public at Dubai Hills Mall now and operates seven days a week from 9am to midnight, with dining and shopping options available throughout.

-Ends-

About Eataly:

Founded in 2007, Eataly was born in Italy from Oscar Farinetti’s idea to gather high-quality food at sustainable and reasonable prices for all, celebrate Italian biodiversity, and create an informal, natural and simple place to Eat, Shop, Learn, all under one roof. Eataly stands for ‘Eating Italian’, which is a fusion of two words: EAT and ITALY. As a result, Eataly represents the history and the food culture of Italy, the ease of preparing Italian dishes, and the many qualities the country has to offer. There are more than 40 Eataly stores worldwide, including across 15 countries.

About AZADEA Group

AZADEA Group is a premier lifestyle retail company in the Middle East and Africa. Since its inception in 1978, the Group has developed a substantial network of more than 600 retail stores representing 35+ leading international brand names in fashion and accessories, food and beverage, home furnishings, sporting goods, multimedia, and beauty & cosmetics. With over 10,000 employees, AZADEA Group operates across 13 countries, including Algeria, Bahrain, Cyprus, Egypt, Ghana, Jordan, Kenya, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, and United Arab Emirates.

For more information about AZADEA Group, visit www.azadeagroupholding.com