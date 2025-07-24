Dunkin Saudi Arabia sees 100% increase in order volume since joining Keeta

Dubai, UAE – Keeta, the international subsidiary of Meituan — China’s on-demand delivery giant, today announced the launch of its Founding Vendor Program in the United Arab Emirates. The initiative is designed to give early restaurant and retail partners a strategic edge ahead of Keeta’s full-scale market rollout.

As the global arm of Meituan - the world’s largest food delivery company with an annual gross transaction volume of US$155 billion - Keeta harnesses the operational scale and technological depth of one of the world’s largest food delivery platforms.

Meituan’s infrastructure — supporting over 150 million peak daily orders and more than 770 million global users — positions Keeta to bring a proven, globally successful model to high-growth markets.

Keeta made headlines in the UAE earlier when it successfully piloted drone delivery in Dubai, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, last-mile excellence, and digital-first logistics. With this new merchant initiative, the company continues its momentum by deepening partnerships with the local business ecosystem.

The Founding Vendor Program offers a suite of exclusive, limited-time benefits for merchants who join Keeta before its official public launch in the UAE:

Zero setup cost : Vendors joining during the Founding Vendor Program will face no upfront costs — with 0 subscription and registration fees — making it easier and more accessible for merchants to onboard and start selling immediately.

Priority exposure in national launch campaigns: Early vendors will be spotlighted in Keeta's nationwide marketing and advertising efforts, driving meaningful visibility and customer demand.

Free access to in-app traffic: Unlike traditional platforms, Keeta's algorithm organically distributes customer traffic, eliminating the need for paid in-app promotions and leveling the playing field for all merchants.

Driving demand and sustainable growth: Through elevated customer experiences, optimized cost structures, and strong consumer engagement, the platform helps merchants grow their user base and increase order volumes in a lasting, scalable way.

“The UAE stands at the crossroads of digital innovation and entrepreneurial opportunity,” said Cynthia Chen, General Manager of Keeta UAE. “Our Founding Vendor Program is a gateway for local businesses to tap into a high-growth digital ecosystem, backed by global tech, smart infrastructure, and a commitment to merchant-first success. We believe this market has the potential to shape the future of delivery — and we want our earliest partners to help lead that transformation.”

Merchant experiences in other Keeta markets highlight the real, measurable impact of this partnership model. “Partnering with Keeta has been a game-changer for our business. Since onboarding, we’ve seen a 100% increase in order volume and expanded our customer base by over 100%. What stood out most was their deep understanding of our needs and their ability to deliver tailored solutions that actually drive growth. It’s rare to find a partner so committed to long-term success,” commented Emad Abdalazez, Head of Delivery at Dunkin Arabia.

Interested merchants can apply to join the Founding Vendor Program by contacting the Keeta UAE partnerships team at https://merchant.keeta-global.com/ae/web/joinin. Limited slots are available during this early phase.

With this program, Keeta is not only lowering the barriers to entry — it is also creating a foundation for long-term, sustainable merchant success. By combining global operational expertise with local insight, Keeta is setting a new benchmark for food delivery in the UAE.

“We’re here to do more than deliver food — we’re here to build lasting value for our partners,” added Chen. “By combining powerful tech, localized support, and real growth opportunities, we’re creating a platform where UAE businesses can thrive from the very beginning.”