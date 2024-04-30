Abu Dhabi, UAE: The UAE has laid out a robust roadmap towards sustainable mobility, through the Net Zero Strategy 2050 as well as strong targets to convert 30% of Dubai government procured fleet vehicles into electric by 20301. In a clear reflection of this commitment to sustainability, Al-Futtaim Automotive is reiterating the importance of transitioning towards electric vehicles through its partnership with one of the region’s leading mobility events, Mobility Live Middle East, taking place from April 30 to May 1, 2024, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

For the second year in a row, Al-Futtaim Automotive takes center stage at this pivotal industry platform, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to advancing the country’s e-mobility sector and encouraging mass adoption, as the UAE’s EV industry continues to progress forward.

Al-Futtaim Automotive is the Diamond Sponsor of the event, where it will display its comprehensive EV ecosystem and showcase the diversity of its EV portfolio through a range of products, which meet the varying needs of potential customers and fleet owners across the region. The company’s senior representatives will also participate in keynote interviews and panel discussions to offer insights into the latest developments across the electric mobility industry, customer readiness and fleet transitions.

On the Al-Futtaim Automotive stand, the company will spotlight the Volvo EX30 – Volvo’s nameplate with the smallest CO2 footprint in its lineup; BYD SEAL - a model redefining luxury in electric sedans with its sporty aesthetic and refined comfort; and Polestar 2 – the performance electric car with minimalist design that has already received widespread international acclaim. The company will also display the Charge2Moov by Al-Futtaim charging technology, which represents a critical part of the electric mobility ecosystem.

Commenting on the participation, Antoine Barthes, Vice-President, Al-Futtaim Automotive, shared, “This year, and especially now more than ever, it was imperative to be part of a pivotal industry event and reaffirm our belief in the EV ecosystem that we are building. With a diverse product portfolio developed to meet diverse customer needs and a robust fleet electrification strategy, we're not just keeping pace; we're leading the charge. This strategy is clearly seen in all our recent launches, from Volvo EX30 during COP28 to Polestar 3 and a range of BYD electrified products including BYD SEAL, just recently. Each of the products addresses specific needs and demands of customers; while all of them have a common goal of powering sustainable mobility forward and encouraging more customers to be part of driving meaningful change. Partnering with the region’s foremost mobility event gave us the perfect opportunity to share our sustainable mobility vision, commitment, and expertise, as well as participate in important industry dialogues alongside stakeholders on accelerating the transition.”

Al-Futtaim Automotive is participating in the below three panels, and will be exhibiting in the Atrium, Hall 4, Stand #S20, across the two days.

Day 1 – April 30:

10.00am – Panel Discussion: “Driving change: accelerating electric vehicle adoption for a sustainable future” with Marko Radzic, General Manager - Marketing, Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company

2.20pm - Keynote Panel: “Are customers ready to make the EV shift across the region?” with Hasan Nergiz, Managing Director, Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company

Day 2 – May 1:

1.10pm – Keynote Panel: “The future of fleet electrification in the UAE: challenges and opportunities in driving adoption” with Carlos Montenegro, Managing Director – Fleet & Pre-Owned Division, Al-Futtaim Automotive

Al-Futtaim Automotive is one of five divisions within the Al-Futtaim Group, which provides quality products and services that enrich people’s lives and aspirations each and every day.

[1] Source: National Electric Vehicles Policy - https://u.ae/en/about-the-uae/strategies-initiatives-and-awards/policies/transport-and-infrastructure/national-electric-vehicles-policy

About Al-Futtaim Automotive

Al-Futtaim Automotive, one of the main five operating divisions within the UAE-based Al-Futtaim Group of companies, is a conglomerate of motoring-related businesses, franchising some of the world’s most-recognized automotive brands and services.

Operating in 10 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa and empowered by around 9,000 associates, the UAE-headquartered Group’s services span across distribution of new and used vehicles, manufacturing, leasing, and aftersales.

Ranging from passenger cars to SUVs, commercial vehicles, industrial and construction equipment as well as motorbikes and quads, Al-Futtaim Automotive Group offers an integrative customer-centric experience for motorists, fleet operators and contractors alike, and strives to become the leader in tailor-made mobility solutions.

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enables the organisation to continue to grow and expand; responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate.

By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers each and every day. For more information visit: www.alfuttaim.com