The Ministry of Transport announced plans to test the services of the electric air taxi and electric delivery planes in the early 2025.

In a statement on Sunday, the Ministry said that it had applied for all the necessary approvals and coordination matters with the Qatari bodies concerned, to go ahead with such test runs.

This step will contribute to supporting the performance of Qatars transportation sector by introducing the new concept of air mobility, which uses latest global technologies and artificial intelligence (A.I.), thereby enhancing the public transit systems integration, coherence, sustainability, and eco-friendliness, the Ministry said.

The step comes within the framework of the Ministry's efforts to achieve the goals of the Third Qatar National Development Strategy (NDS3) which focuses on benefiting from advanced technologies, and achieving sustainable development and economic diversification, as well as boosting Qatars leading global position on the transportation map, leading to achieving the pillars of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Copyright © Qatar News Agency 2022. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).